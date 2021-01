CNN

As Joe Biden is set to officially become President at noon ET, he called today "America's day" in his speech at the US Capitol.

"This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve," Biden said.

"America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge," he added.

He said the "cause of democracy" is celebrated today.

"The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded," Biden said.