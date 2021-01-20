President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and their family watch fireworks from the White House after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Tom Brenner/Reuters

A display of fireworks over Washington, DC, closed out today's Inauguration Day events.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are on the Blue Room balcony above the White House South Lawn watching the fireworks. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are watching from the Lincoln Memorial as singer Katy Perry performs her song "Firework."

After taking the oath of office at the US Capitol earlier today, Biden and his family walked onto the White House grounds for the first time since he became president, as did Harris — who made history when she was sworn in as the first female, the first Black and first South Asian vice president of the United States.

The new President made unity a focus of his remarks today, as he urged Americans to come together to overcome the many challenges the nation currently faces.

"Today on this January day, my whole soul is in this — bringing American people together, uniting our nation, and I ask every American to join me in this cause," Biden said in his inaugural speech.

Speaking at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Celebrating America" concert, the President again called on the nation to unify and said he'd never been more optimistic about America than he is today.

"This is a great nation. We're a good people and [to] overcome the challenges in front of us requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy — unity. It requires us to come together in common love that defines us as Americans," he said.

Biden concluded his remarks at the Lincoln Memorial promising to give his all to job of being President.

"So thank you for this honor. I will give my all to you," Biden said.

Watch the fireworks: