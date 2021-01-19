Live TV
Biden's inauguration

Treasury nominee hearing

Homeland Security nominee hearing

DNI nominee hearing

Live Updates

Biden prepares for inauguration on Trump's last full day in office

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 12:55 p.m. ET, January 19, 2021
42 Posts
15 min ago

McConnell says Capitol riot mob "provoked" by Trump, and claims inauguration will be "safe and successful"

From CNN's Alex Rogers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday that “the mob” that attacked the Capitol “was fed lies.”

“They were provoked by the President and other powerful people,” McConnell said.

“They tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like,” he added. “But we pressed on.”

McConnell said the Senate certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, and that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in tomorrow.

“We’ll have a safe and successful inaugural right here on the very front of the Capitol,” he said.

The Senate Republican leader said Congress would turn to work for the American people, and asserted that no party has a broad mandate after the 2020 elections.

“Certainly November's elections did not hand any side a mandate for sweeping ideological change,” said McConnell. “Americans elected a closely divided Senate, a closely divided House and a presidential candidate who said he’d represent everyone.”

“So our marching orders from the American people are clear,” said McConnell. “We’re to have a robust discussion and seek common ground. We are to pursue bipartisan agreement everywhere we can, and check and balance one another, respectfully, where we must.”

“Through all this we must always keep in mind that we're all Americans,” he added. “We all love this country. And we're all in this together.”

McConnell’s comments came as the Senate prepares to hold an impeachment trial over the House’s charge of “incitement of insurrection" against Trump.

He said on Tuesday that the Senate has received a message from the House that Trump has been impeached but noted that the House has not yet transmitted the article to the Senate.

32 min ago

Harris is expected to swear in 3 new Democratic senators once she's officially vice president

From CNN's MJ Lee, Jasmine Wright and DJ Judd

Mark Makela/Getty Images
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to swear in three new Democratic senators tomorrow afternoon after she herself is sworn in as the new vice president, aides familiar with the matter tell CNN. 

Those three are Georgia’s Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as Harris’ replacement in California, Alex Padilla.

An aide to Senator-elect Jon Ossoff says this is currently scheduled for some time in the 4 p.m. hour, although the timing could always shift. 

And on that timing, Georgia election officials have not yet certified the election results in his state, which will need to happen before Warnock and Ossoff can be officially sworn in as US senators. 

49 min ago

2 Army National Guard members removed from inauguration duty 

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Oren Liebermann 

Two Army National Guard members were removed from inauguration duty as part of the security vetting to ensure none of the troops have ties to extremist groups, a defense official confirms to CNN’s Barbara Starr.

It is not clear at this time if the two are connected or what incident triggered their removal. 

When asked by CNN’s Oren Liebermann to comment, the National Guard responded, "Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration,” and referred future questions to the Secret Service. 

The Associate Press was the first to report the guards had been removed.

CNN's Barbara Starr reports:

1 hr ago

Bridge closures further lock down DC ahead of inauguration 

From CNN's Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration tomorrow, getting into and around the nation’s capital is becoming even more complicated this morning. 

Officials announced the closure of multiple bridges that connect Washington, DC, with Virginia, leaving fewer access routes between the capital city and populated suburbs.  

The closures that took effect this morning include the Memorial Bridge, Key Bridge and the 14th Street Bridge, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department. 

Additional restrictions apply to bridges on 11th Street, South Capitol Street and the Southeast Freeway, the department said.

Local police and the Virginia Department of Transportation said some bridges will permit traffic to leave the district or will restrict what routes drivers may take when exiting the bridge.   

The US Coast Guard announced also closing parts of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers spanned by the bridges. 

The closures further restrict travel in the greater DC area. Station closures and fewer trains scheduled means the Metro public transportation network has been scaled back.

The street grid near the Capitol, White House and National Mall is closed. 

Amtrak service into the DC area is also modified. 

 

59 min ago

An apparent leader of Oath Keepers charged with planning and coordinating breach at US Capitol

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Katelyn Polantz

Prosecutors have levied the first significant conspiracy charge against an apparent leader in the extremist Oath Keepers movement, alleging the Virginia man was involved in "planning and coordinating" the breach, according to court documents. 

The Justice Department charged Thomas Caldwell, a 65-year-old from Virginia with a leadership role in the paramilitary right-wing group, with four counts, including conspiracy to commit an offense, obstruction of an official proceeding and "Violent entry or disorderly conduct."

Caldwell interacted in the riot alongside a group of eight to 10 people wearing Oath Keeper-emblazoned gear, who according to a law enforcement affidavit, "moved in an organized and practiced fashion and forced their way to the front of the crowd gathered around a door to the US Capitol."

Prosecutors also describe his interactions with two other charged right-wing militants, Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, who also allegedly sought to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election and were part of the siege.

"We are concerned that the arrests for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol include some U.S. military reservists and veterans. Some right-wing extremist groups, particularly the anti-government Oath Keepers, have a long history of recruiting from current and former members of the military and law enforcement," Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism told CNN.

"Oath Keepers are part of the resurgent militia movement, which believes the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights. Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, what differentiates them from other anti-government extremist groups is their explicit focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first responder personnel," he added.

CNN’s Mallory Simon contributed reporting to this post.

37 min ago

Yellen: Spending on public health is "biggest bang for our buck" in helping the economy

From CNN’s Kate Trafecante

Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington DC, on January 19.
Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington DC, on January 19. Pool

The "biggest bang for our buck" in helping the economic recovery is spending on public health, Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Treasury Department, told lawmakers.

Speaking of government spending in the immediate term, Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that spending on public health ensures "we have widespread vaccinations quickly so schools can reopen and we can get past the pandemic and reopen businesses and the economy safely."

Yellen also said it is critical to provide relief first to those in the greatest need and small businesses, noting the effectiveness of extended unemployment insurance and snap benefits.

52 min ago

Biden's DHS secretary nominee cautions it will take time to undo Trump's immigration policies

From Priscilla Alvarez

Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on January 19, in Washington, DC.
Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on January 19, in Washington, DC. Bill Clark/Pool/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas echoed other members of Biden’s team in cautioning that it will take time to undo Trump’s immigration policies.  

Republican Sen. James Lankford asked Mayorkas what message he’d send to migrants traveling to the US-Mexico border. According to Guatemala's official immigration agency, an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 US-bound migrants have crossed into Guatemala from Honduras since Friday. 

“The phenomenon of a caravan is something that we have confronted in the Department of Homeland Security for many years,” Mayorkas said.  

“I think President-elect Biden, and people who will be joining his incoming administration have spoken about the fact that there's a commitment to follow our asylum laws to enforce our asylum laws, and that means to provide humanitarian relief for those individuals who qualify for it onto the law. That cannot be accomplished with just the flick of a switch and turned on and day one, that it will take time to build the infrastructure and capacity, so that we can enforce our laws as Congress intended. And that would be the message I would send,” he added. 

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney followed up on Lankford’s questioning, asking what Mayorkas intended to do with the migrants currently coming to the US. 

 “When people present themselves at our border, we apply the laws of our nation to determine whether they qualify for relief under our humanitarian laws or whether they don’t,” Mayorkas said.

30 min ago

Biden's DNI pick says Iran should never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon

From CNN's Michael Conte

Avril Haines appears before the Senate Intelligence committee during a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill January 19, in Washington, DC.
Avril Haines appears before the Senate Intelligence committee during a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill January 19, in Washington, DC. Melina Mara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Avril Haines, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be director of national intelligence, said she doesn’t believe "that Iran should ever be allowed to get a nuclear weapon."

She told senators that while the incoming Biden administration "has indicated if Iran were to come back into compliance [of the JCPOA nuclear deal] that he would direct that we do so as well," she thinks that "frankly we’re a long ways from that."

"We have to also look at the ballistic missile issues," Haines said, "and there are other obviously destabilizing activities that Iran engages in."

Haines said that if confirmed, she would hope to "provide the best, most accurate intelligence that we have on the threat being posed, and allow policymakers therefore to have that information as they make decisions about what actions to pursue with respect to Iran in the future."

1 hr 5 min ago

Former White House counsel Don McGahn invited to Trump's send-off, but will not attend, source says

From CNN's Ariane De Vogue

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former White House counsel Don McGahn was invited to President Trump's send-off, but he will not be attending, according to a source familiar with the matter.

About the send off: Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks before his final departure from Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, where a military-style ceremony is being planned. Invitations have gone out to Trump's friends, allies and former administration officials saying it will begin at 8 a.m. ET. Each invitee is allowed five guests; organizers hope to secure a large crowd because Trump has complained about the size of his gatherings in the past.

In a sign the guest list may not have been carefully curated, Trump's former communications director turned critic, Anthony Scaramucci, was invited to the departure. He told CNN he did not plan to attend, but saw his invitation as a sign the White House was eager to bulk up the guest list.