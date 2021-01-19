Biden grieves Covid-19 victims: "To heal, we must remember"

Pool

President-elect Joe Biden paid tribute to the thousands of lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic at a memorial held by the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Biden began his remarks by thanking a Michigan nurse, Lori Marie Key, who sang "Amazing Grace" at the memorial.

"If there are any angels in heaven, they're all nurses. We know from our family experience what you do, the courage and the pain you absorb for others. So, thank you. Thank you," Biden said.

"To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as nation. That's why we're here today. Between sundown and dusk let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all those who we lost," Biden said before introducing Yolanda Adams, who performed "Hallelujah."

The National Mall along with other places of significance around the country lit up in honor of Covid-19 victims.

Watch the moment: