Investigators are seeing indications that law enforcement officers participated in Capitol riot

Authorities are investigating a growing number of current law enforcement officers who allegedly participated in the Capitol Hill riot last week, Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said in a news conference Friday.
“Unfortunately as this case goes on we’re seeing indications that law enforcement officers, both former and current, maybe who have been off-duty, participating in this riot activity,” Sherwin said.
Two police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, were arrested Thursday on federal charges relating to the riot, Sherwin said.
“We don’t care what your profession is, who you are, who you are affiliated with, if you are conducting or engaged in criminal activity, we will charge you and you will be arrested,” Sherwin said.