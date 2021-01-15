Investigators are seeing indications that law enforcement officers participated in Capitol riot

Ron Klain on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain would not disclose details on Joe Biden’s inaugural address but did say the President-elect has worked on it virtually the entire transition.

"He takes time every few days to sit down and think about it and write some thoughts and rewrite some thoughts," Klain told Washington Post opinions columnist Karen Tumulty at a "Washington Post Live" discussion Friday.

He said he has confidence in the Secret Service and others to ensure the safety of the inauguration, but that this year was always going to be different than previous inauguration celebrations due to the pandemic.

"The security issues, the violence in the Capitol on Jan. 6 has only added another element to that. I have a lot of confidence, I have a great deal of confidence in the ability of the Secret Service and the other assets supporting them, to make this inauguration a safe one," he said.

Klain reiterated Biden’s hope that Congress will be able to balance impeachment and a Covid-19 response, saying "Hopefully the trial will not be a lengthy trial." He added that Biden has had "frequent contact" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – "polite and straightforward" conversations.

"I don’t want to suggest that Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are going to see eye-to-eye on tax policy or health care reform or a lot of things, there are going to be disagreements. These are two men who have very different philosophies. But I do think that there are areas where they can work together," he said.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Klain said the administration has spent the last year largely "under-doing' a response and predicts the country will see 500,000 deaths sometime next month.