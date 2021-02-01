Biden threatens to review sanctions on Myanmar following coup

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki touted the size of the President’s proposed American Rescue Plan ahead of an Oval Office meeting today between President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 10 Republican lawmakers who have put forward a counterproposal.

She said that the president thinks the size of the package must be commensurate with the scope of the ongoing crisis “hence why he proposed a package that's $1.9 trillion.”

“There is obviously a big gap between 600 billion and $1.9 trillion. I don't believe any of us are mathematicians, but clearly the amount needs to be closer to what he proposed than smaller,” Psaki said, underscoring the administration’s view that the package should remain closer to what the President proposed than the GOP Senators counterproposal.

When asked if it was more important for the bill to be big or bipartisan, Pskai said the president believes he can have both, but added that there are a number of paths forward, including reconciliation.

“Well, I think the President believes we can, and there is a historic evidence that it is possible to take a number of paths, including through reconciliation, if that is the path that's pursued, and for the vote to be bipartisan. But it's important to him that he hears this group out on their concerns, on their ideas,” Psaki said at Monday’s White House press briefing.

The GOP proposal is less than one third the size of the President’s $1.9 trillion dollar proposal and does not include many of the provisions included in the American Rescue Plan, including additional aid for state, local and territorial governments.

Psaki said today’s meeting is an example of President Biden’s willingness to be bipartisan and will be an opportunity to have an exchange of ideas, but it will not be a forum for the President to make or accept an offer.

“He felt it was, you know, an effort to engage and engage on a bipartisan basis, and that's why he invited them to the White House today,” Psaki said. She added that Biden will engage with Democrats in the Oval Office as well.

At the top of her remarks at Monday’s briefing, Psaki touted reports from economists who have outlined what the American Rescue Plan could do to help the economy and also noted that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, said that “he agrees going big with this is critical.”

Here’s a look at the key differences between Biden's proposal and the GOP counterproposal.

WATCH: