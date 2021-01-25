Senat

The House impeachment managers formally triggered the start of former President Trump's second impeachment trial Monday evening after they walked across the Capitol and read on the Senate floor the charge against Trump, the first president in history to be impeached twice.

The House's transmission of the single impeachment article is the first of several ceremonial functions of the trial that will be completed this week, before the Senate will turn back to confirming President Biden's Cabinet and potentially taking up the President's Covid-19 relief package.

Here's what we know about the trial schedule:

The next two weeks: On Tuesday, senators will be sworn in for the trial as jurors. Meanwhile, Trump's legal team and the House managers will have two weeks to exchange pre-trial briefs. The schedule gives Trump's legal team time to prepare for the trial, after he only hired a lawyer, South Carolinian Butch Bowers, last week. For Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Biden administration, the two-week break allows for more of Biden's Cabinet to be confirmed, as all other Senate business will stop once the trial gets underway, after Republicans rejected agreeing to split the Senate's days.

Time frame of the trial: The trial itself will get underway the week of Feb. 8. The exact time frame of the trial itself is unknown, but multiple impeachment managers have said they don't think it will go as long as the 21 days of Trump's trial in 2020. The expectation is still, however, that it will take up much of February and wrap up by month's end, if not sooner.

Who will preside over the trial? Chief Justice John Roberts will not be presiding like he did for Trump's first impeachment trial, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Instead, Sen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore of the Senate, is expected to preside, the sources said. The Constitution says the chief justice presides when the person facing trial is the current president of the United States, but senators preside in other cases, one source said.

