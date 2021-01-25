Follow CNN Politics
1 hr 24 min ago

Biden signed 30 executive orders in his first 3 days as President

From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Christopher Hickey and Sean O'Key

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office after his inauguration on January 20.
President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office after his inauguration on January 20. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Trump's policies. 

The 30 executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include:

  • Halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall
  • Reversing Trump's travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries
  • Imposing a mask mandate on federal property
  • Ramping up vaccination supplies
  • Requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US
  • Raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce
  • Expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans

