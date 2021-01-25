Biden signed 30 executive orders in his first 3 days as President

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office after his inauguration on January 20. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Trump's policies.

The 30 executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include:

Halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall

Reversing Trump's travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries

Imposing a mask mandate on federal property

Ramping up vaccination supplies

Requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US

Raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce

Expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans

Take a look at the full list of executive orders below: