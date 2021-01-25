After announcing he won’t seek reelection in 2022, Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Monday he’ll be listening closely to the “constitutionality arguments” during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump, saying when he looks at the Constitution, he interprets it as “impeachment is for removal and keeping someone from running for office again, not or.”
“I will be listening, as I said as a juror and I'll be listening to the constitutionality arguments, among other things, as I look at the Constitution it says that impeachment is for removal and keeping someone from running for office again, not or,” the Ohio Republican said during a press conference filmed by the Enquirer. “So, I want to hear those constitutionality arguments. I think that that is a serious issue, you know, President Trump has left office he's down in Florida.”
“Second, I am going to consider among other things, what's best for our country, how to help heal our country,” Portman said, echoing remarks he made earlier this month. “I don't excuse anything President Trump did on January 6 or the run up to it. I've been highly critical as you know of his comments and actions on that day. But, you know, as a juror I'll be listening to both sides.”