Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden presidency

Live Updates

Biden focuses on the climate crisis

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 10:04 a.m. ET, January 27, 2021
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

White House climate advisor says today's Executive Actions are "about building good clean jobs"

From CNN's DJ Judd

Ahead of today’s Executive Actions on Climate Change, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy spoke to NBC’s Today show, calling climate change, “one of the most significant threats that we have to our health, our well being.”

“It's one of the most significant threats we have to our safety both here domestically as well as internationally,” McCarthy told Al Roker. She outlined two executive actions and a presidential memorandum aimed at “bringing back science integrity,” and “tackling climate change, which is really one of the biggest threats of our lifetime.” 

McCarthy pointed to today’s actions as part of the administration’s plan for economic recovery, telling NBC, “This is all about recovering from the Covid crisis, this is all about building good clean jobs, jobs where you can get access to good pay in unions, this is all about investing in infrastructure, we need to build that future that is going to get us to clean electricity and net zero in 2050.”

Pressed on the high price tag for a lot of today’s emission reduction proposals, McCarthy pushed back, telling NBC, “This is really an investment in economic development, isn't it, it's really an investment in future. If you take a look at the costs of climate change, they far outweigh the money that it takes to actually rebuild, and you know, there are millions of people out of work today, millions and millions of families who don't know how they're going to put food on the table tomorrow.”

Finally, on the effects today’s Executive Actions might have on the energy industry, McCarthy promised those reliant on fossil fuel jobs would be transitioned to a new economy, telling Roker, “It means opportunities that we're going to lay out in this executive order that grow new jobs, where the communities that have been highly dependent on energies and individually utilities will be at those workers will be able to transition into jobs where they still invest and live in their own communities.”

30 min ago

Here's where GOP Senators stand on Trump's impeachment

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and the Hill team 

Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images
Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

A conviction of former President Donald Trump is looking extremely unlikely as at least 17 Republicans will need to vote with all 50 Democrats when the trial begins next month to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection. 

A Tuesday vote on Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s motion to force a vote on the constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial offered an indicator for how GOP senators – who overwhelmingly voted for Paul's measure – feel about the trial.  

Following the vote on Paul’s motion, many GOP senators voiced that the vote will be similar to how they imagine the final vote on Trump’s impeachment will go. Sen. Susan Collins summed it up this way: "Do the math. I think it’s extraordinarily unlikely that the president will be convicted.”

These 5 Republicans could break from their party to convict former President Donald Trump:

These were the only GOP senators to break with their party and vote with Democrats this week to kill Sen. Rand Paul’s motion that declared the impeachment trial of former President Trump unconstitutional. 

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska  – Sen. Murkowski, a frequent Trump critic who is up for reelection in 2022, said Tuesday she believes “it is constitutional” to hold an impeachment trial of a former president. She said her review of the matter has led her to conclude that “It is constitutional in recognizing that impeachment is not solely about removing a president it is also a matter of political consequence.” She voted with Democrats Tuesday to table Sen. Paul’s motion that argued the trial was unconstitutional. 
  • Sen. Susan Collins of Maine – Sen. Collins, who just won reelection, is a frequent critic of Trump. Collins joined Democrats in voting to kill Sen. Paul’s motion on Tuesday that declared the impeachment trial unconstitutional. Collins has said this week that she continues to consult with experts on the constitutionality of the trial. Collins has not made up her mind on how she will vote during the impeachment trial, saying Tuesday, “I’m not going to prejudge the evidence that the House will present. I don’t know what they will present and I don’t know what the president lawyers are going to say in response. I took an oath today to render impartial justice and that’s what I’ll do.” Collins told Maine Public Radio recently that she thinks the House moved too quickly on impeachment. She was also among the first GOP senators to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory. 
  • Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah – Sen. Romney, who often criticizes Trump, said he believes it’s “pretty clear” that it’s constitutional to hold an impeachment trial of a former president. "I'll of course hear what the lawyers have to say for each side. But I think it's pretty clear that the effort is constitutional," Romney told CNN's Dana Bash on State Of The Union. Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the president during Trump’s first Senate’s impeachment trial last year. He said in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune that “When the president incites an attack against Congress, there must be a meaningful consequence.” 
  • Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania – Sen. Toomey, who is retiring after his term in 2022, said Tuesday that he thinks it is constitutional to consider the impeachment of Trump in the Senate. He said in a statement, “the text and context of the Constitution, the meaning of the term ‘impeachment’ to the founders, and the most relevant precedents indicate that it is constitutionally permissible for the Senate to consider the impeachment of President Trump.” 
  • Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska – Sen. Sasse, a frequent Trump critic, voted with Democrats to kill Sen. Rand Paul's motion calling the trial of the former president unconstitutional. Sasse has previously said he would “definitely consider” articles of impeachment from the House in an interview on CBS. “The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move because, as I've told you, I believe the President has disregarded his oath of office,” he said. Sasse declined to weigh in further on how he will vote, pointing to how he will be a “juror” in the impeachment trial, in an op-ed in The Atlantic.

 

These are the Republicans unlikely to break from their party to convict ex-President Donald Trump:

They all voted with Sen. Rand Paul on his motion to dismiss the impeachment trial, declaring it unconstitutional. 

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky 
  • Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina
  • Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama
  • Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
  • Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
  • Sen. Todd Young of Indiana
  • Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska 
  • Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
  • Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
  • Sen. John Thune of South Dakota  
  • Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma
  • Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
  • Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina 
  • Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa
  • Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska
  • Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri

44 min ago

Key things to know about the climate executive actions Biden will sign today

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday, January 26.
President Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday, January 26. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

President Biden will sign a set of executive actions later today that, according to a fact sheet provided by the White House, will "tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad while creating good-paying union jobs and equitable clean energy future, building modern and sustainable infrastructure, restoring scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking across the federal government, and re-establishing the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.”

Pointing to Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, the administration sets goals for a “a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and puts the United States on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki — joined by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy — will brief the media at 12:15 p.m. ET and Biden will speak about the Executive Actions in a 1:30 p.m. ET signing ceremony.  

In today’s packages, there are two executive orders and one presidential memorandum:

Executive Order "Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad"       

  • Establishes Biden will host an Earth Day Leaders' Climate Summit on April 22
  • Reconvenes Major Economies Forum, establishes Special Presidential Envoy for Climate on the NSC
  • Kicks off development of emissions reduction target
  • Establishes National Climate Task Force, assembling leaders from across 21 federal agencies and departments
  • Commits to environmental justice and new, clean infrastructure projects

Executive Order "Establishing the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology"

  • Re-establishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which will advise the President on policy that affects science, technology, and innovation

Presidential memorandum on scientific integrity

  • Charges the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) with the responsibility of ensuring scientific integrity across federal agencies
  • Agencies that oversee, direct or fund research are tasked with designating a senior agency employee as chief science officer to ensure agency research programs are scientifically and technologically well founded
1 hr 20 min ago

Biden administration will renew US relations with Palestinian leadership, acting UN ambassador says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

At the first Security Council briefing on Middle East issues since President Biden took office, the acting United States United Nations ambassador made it a point to say the country’s position and policy will be to support a two state solution between Israel and Palestine, and it will endeavor to renew relations with Palestinian leadership, which he said have “atrophied” for four years.

Richard Mills, speaking Tuesday at a virtual UN briefing, said the Biden administration supports “a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

He added that “US diplomatic engagement will begin from the premise that sustainable progress must be based on active consultation with both sides and that ultimate success requires the active consent of both sides.”

He elaborated that the US will urge both Israel and Palestinian Authority “to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, incitement to violence, and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism.”

Notably, the US will “restore credible US engagement with Palestinians as well as Israeli’s.”

Mills said this is not a move that will favor Palestinian leadership, adding US assistance benefits millions of ordinary Palestinians and “helps to preserve a stable environment,” that benefits both parties.

“At the same time, I must be clear, the U.S. will maintain its steadfast support for Israel,” Mills said.

The Biden Administration also “welcomes” what he described as “normalization agreements between Israel and UN Member States in the Arab world, as well as Muslim-majority countries.”

Some background: Former President Donald Trump in January of 2020 backed a Middle East plan that he claimed was a "realistic two-state solution" but catered to nearly every major Israeli demand, and was immediately rejected by Palestinians.

Also during his tenure, in 2018, following a review of US assistance to the Palestinian Authority, he directed the State Department to withdraw $200 million in aid that was originally planned for programs in the West Bank and Gaza. Trump in the final months of his presidency announced a peace deal amounting to the "full normalization of relations" between Israel and the UAE, a joint statement calling it "historic diplomatic breakthrough." The deal included Israel’s plan to temporarily suspend the annexation of its West Bank.

55 min ago

What we know about Biden's expected moratorium to halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Kristen Holmes

Signage is dislplayed in front of a drilling rig in Lea County, New Mexico.
Signage is dislplayed in front of a drilling rig in Lea County, New Mexico. Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Biden is expected to sign several executive actions related to climate on Wednesday, including issuing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The moratorium on new leases would fulfill a campaign promise by Biden. When issued, the halt on new leases will apply to federal land and water areas, but will not affect existing leases. It will expand an existing 60-day moratorium issued by Biden on his first day in office.

The President is also expected to put forward a government approach to fighting climate change Wednesday with a central focus on environmental justice, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Under former President Trump, the federal government took major steps to expand oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Last week, Biden took a series of steps aimed at reprioritizing environmental climate issues. He halted more than 100 regulatory actions on the environment taken by the Trump administration, announced the US would rejoin the Paris climate agreement and canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. He also said Monday that he plans to replace the federal government's fleet of vehicles with American-made electric cars.

1 hr 25 min ago

Biden's pick for UN ambassador faces a Senate panel today. Here's what she is expected to say.

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Devan Cole

President Biden's nominee for US ambassador to the United Nations plans to voice her support for the country's re-engagement in the multilateral institution in order to counter Chinese influence during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, according to excerpts of her testimony obtained by CNN.

"When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent -- when we exert our influence in accordance with our values — the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being," Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET today.

The comments from Thomas-Greenfield, a respected career diplomat who was forced out at the beginning of the Trump administration, present a marked contrast to the US' position on the UN for the last four years, as former President Donald Trump and his officials were highly critical of the institution and withdrew from a number of its agencies and initiatives.

Thomas-Greenfield, who has been praised by current and former US foreign service officers as an ideal candidate to restore the standing of the US and rebuild credibility at the venerable multilateral institution, is expected to draw on her past experience in the field during the hearing.

The longtime diplomat also plans to vow to work with Congress if confirmed, saying, "I want the conversation and collaboration we begin today to continue throughout my service as ambassador.

More on the nominee: Thomas-Greenfield began her career in the foreign service in 1982. In her 35-year tenure, she has served as the director general of the Foreign Service, held an ambassadorship in Liberia and postings in Geneva, Pakistan, Kenya, Gambia, Nigeria and Jamaica, and was the top diplomat in the Bureau of African Affairs. She retired in 2017 after being pushed out of the department under then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

24 min ago

Biden will focus on climate change today

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Betsy Klein

President Biden will focus on the climate crisis today, and is expected to sign a series of executive orders initiating regulatory actions to "combat climate change domestically and elevates climate change as a national security priority."

Biden is slated to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET and sign the executive orders.

Biden is expected to halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and take other climate related actions that include a memorandum on scientific integrity, the re-establishment of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology and an executive order that kicks off the development of a new emissions reduction target.

The administration is expected to announce a US-hosted Climate Leaders’ Summit, set to take place April 22, which is Earth Day.

Biden will also address creating clean energy jobs quickly.

The President's plans for this week were outlined in a draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein, and the moves allow for the President to set his agenda into motion while his administration continues the plodding work of coordinating with Congress on more policy goals, like a new Covid-19 relief package.

Bill Weir looks at Biden's plans to target the climate crisis:

1 hr 19 min ago

Where things stand ahead of Trump's second impeachment trial

From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb, Clare Foran and Lauren Fox

Senators were sworn in for the second impeachment trial of former President Trump yesterday, and there was an immediate challenge to the constitutionality of the trial from a Republican ally of the former President.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a procedural vote on the constitutionality of the trial Tuesday afternoon, in what amounted to the first test of how Senate Republicans view the upcoming trial, the substance of which will begin with arguments next month. The Senate voted to table, or kill, Paul's point of order, 55 to 45, with just five Republicans joining Democrats to vote against dismissing the trial.

The five Republicans who voted against Paul were Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Paul said Tuesday that he forced the procedural vote to show there already aren't sufficient votes to convict Trump, which would require two-thirds of senators. Many Republicans have taken the position in recent days that the trial is not constitutional because Trump is no longer President, in what's become the most common argument to acquit Trump.

The Senate passed its pre-trial organizing resolution, laying out the rules heading into impeachment the trial, 83-17, before the Senate adjourned as a "court of impeachment" until Feb. 9, when the trial arguments are scheduled to begin.

What comes next: The two-week break until the trial begins will give both sides more time to prepare for the trial. Trump is still hiring lawyers for his impeachment legal defense team, which is being led by South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers.

As the House impeachment managers put together their plans for the trial, they are considering using a variety of video evidence to show how the rioters were responding to Trump's own words when they breached the Capitol, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

The impeachment managers are still wading through the huge amount of video that exists from Jan. 6 to determine what they should use at the trial, the sources said, including video posted to the conservative social media site Parler.

It remains to be seen how long the trial will last, whether the House impeachment managers will seek witnesses and what the exact contours of the President's legal defense will be.