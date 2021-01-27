Ahead of today’s Executive Actions on Climate Change, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy spoke to NBC’s Today show, calling climate change, “one of the most significant threats that we have to our health, our well being.”

“It's one of the most significant threats we have to our safety both here domestically as well as internationally,” McCarthy told Al Roker. She outlined two executive actions and a presidential memorandum aimed at “bringing back science integrity,” and “tackling climate change, which is really one of the biggest threats of our lifetime.”

McCarthy pointed to today’s actions as part of the administration’s plan for economic recovery, telling NBC, “This is all about recovering from the Covid crisis, this is all about building good clean jobs, jobs where you can get access to good pay in unions, this is all about investing in infrastructure, we need to build that future that is going to get us to clean electricity and net zero in 2050.”

Pressed on the high price tag for a lot of today’s emission reduction proposals, McCarthy pushed back, telling NBC, “This is really an investment in economic development, isn't it, it's really an investment in future. If you take a look at the costs of climate change, they far outweigh the money that it takes to actually rebuild, and you know, there are millions of people out of work today, millions and millions of families who don't know how they're going to put food on the table tomorrow.”

Finally, on the effects today’s Executive Actions might have on the energy industry, McCarthy promised those reliant on fossil fuel jobs would be transitioned to a new economy, telling Roker, “It means opportunities that we're going to lay out in this executive order that grow new jobs, where the communities that have been highly dependent on energies and individually utilities will be at those workers will be able to transition into jobs where they still invest and live in their own communities.”