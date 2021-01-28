In a floor speech Thursday, Sen. Majority Whip Dick Durbin read the horrific injuries of United States Capitol Police officers sustained during the Jan. 6 attack into the record ahead of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next month.

“Some of my colleagues and many people on their side are saying we shouldn’t spend time talking about what happened January 6… it’s hard to get over it when you consider the facts that I just read into the record,” he said.

The Illinois Democrat read a piece by Heather Cox Richardson, a historian, who quoted testimony from the Acting US Capitol Police Chief discussing the reports of injuries from the attack into the record. He said:

“She reminded us in her column this morning about what happened here in this capitol building just three weeks ago on January 6. Let me read what she said: ‘In testimony yesterday, the Acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington told the house Appropriations Committee that at least 65 officers filed reports of injury after the January 6 attack. The Chair of the Capitol Police Officers Union put the number closer to 140. I have officers who were not issued helmets prior to the attack and have sustained brain injuries. One officer had two cracked ribs, two had smashed spinal disks. One officer is going to lose his eye, another was stabbed with a metal fence stake. He said one officer died of injuries sustained on January the 6 and two officers have since taken their own lives.”

He continued, “I hope it's part of the record of this impeachment hearing so that this generation and future generations will have no doubt what happened that day. Already we have those who are in denial, who are arguing that this was really some far-left group that was taking over the demonstration. A ludicrous argument on its face. And we have many who are in complete denial that it happened or that it had anything to do with right-wing politics. They are wrong. We saw it. We recorded it. We're going to put it in as part of the record so that America knows what happened on that day.”

Durbin said he doesn’t know what the outcome of the trial will be, but he believes “it’s an important milestone in America's history for us to stop and recount what actually happened in this building on January 6.”