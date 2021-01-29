Pelosi addresses security threats and divisions in Congress as Biden aims to push bipartisan agenda

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on January 28. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that she's committed to addressing the concerns of her colleagues over security but said that effort is hampered because "the enemy is within the House of Representatives," referencing the rhetoric and behavior of some Republican members of Congress.

Pelosi was asked about how members are concerned for their own security in the wake of the Capitol attack and violent rhetoric from other members, following a letter more than 30 lawmakers signed asking for more flexibility regarding the use of congressional allowance for personal security in their home districts and other security related requests.

Pelosi also cited a security review currently being conducted by retired Lt. General Russel Honoré, with whom she met on Thursday to receive an initial assessment.

"So we want to have a scientific approach to how we protect members," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "I do believe and I have said this all along we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside."

When pressed by reporters about what she meant by that comment, Pelosi said, "it means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress."

Pelosi did not clarify which lawmakers she was referencing. US Capitol Police had investigated an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was stopped from bringing a concealed gun onto the House floor last week, sources told CNN, the first time a member of Congress has been discovered with a firearm by the metal detectors now set up outside the legislative chamber.

In response to the letter requesting additional resources and flexibility for security, Pelosi said Thursday the concerns in a letter from lawmakers requesting more flexibility for using their congressional allowances has already been addressed.

The developments come as President Biden continues to pursue a bipartisan deal over his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal. Now that Democrats control both chambers and the White House, Biden is pushing for the big steps he says are needed to address immediate needs and control the coronavirus pandemic. He also plans to lay out an economic recovery plan in coming weeks that aims to create jobs and combat the climate crisis, among other measures.

White House officials privately acknowledge, however, the bill will need to be pared down to secure Republican support after GOP lawmakers balked at the price tag.