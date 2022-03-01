Read excerpts from Biden's first State of the Union address 

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his term tonight and is expected to touch on critical issues the US is facing on both the domestic and foreign fronts.

The White House released the following excerpts from his address as prepared for his delivery:

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.

That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

It matters. American diplomacy matters.

Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

Putin was wrong. We were ready."

On inflation and the US economy:

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.

Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America.

Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America.

My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."

Biden will deliver his remarks at 9 p.m. ET tonight.