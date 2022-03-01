Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia invades Ukraine

live news

Live

Biden's State of the Union

live news

Live

Texas primary election

Live Updates

President Biden's State of the Union address

By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Jason Kurtz and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 7:42 p.m. ET, March 1, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 11 min ago

Read excerpts from Biden's first State of the Union address 

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his term tonight and is expected to touch on critical issues the US is facing on both the domestic and foreign fronts.

The White House released the following excerpts from his address as prepared for his delivery:

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.
That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.
It matters. American diplomacy matters.
Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. 
Putin was wrong. We were ready."

On inflation and the US economy:

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.
Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America.
Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America.
My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."

Biden will deliver his remarks at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

1 hr 9 min ago

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver tonight's GOP response. Here are some key topics expected in her speech.

From CNN's Clare Foran

(Charlie Neibergall/AP)
(Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy announced last week that Reynolds will give the Republican address to the nation from Des Moines, Iowa, after the conclusion of Biden's speech.

The speech will give Reynolds a prominent national platform to speak to the country and counter Biden's message. It comes as Republicans work to make their case to the American public ahead of pivotal midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate.

In a preview of one of the themes the Iowa governor is likely to touch on in her rebuttal speech, McConnell and McCarthy both praised her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has drawn national attention and sparked controversy and push back from Democrats.

Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and prohibits cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses. She also signed a bill into law last year that grants unemployment benefits to those who lose their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates — leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic," McCarthy said in a statement.

"She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans' health and their rights at the same time," McConnell said.

"I am thrilled the American people will hear directly from Gov. Reynolds," he added. "The President and his team should take notes."