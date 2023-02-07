Rep. George Santos waits for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There is a lot of buzz in the House chamber and energy in the room as members take their seats and their guests fill up the upstairs gallery.

It’s a much different feel to the last few years when Covid-19 put a damper on the mood in the room.

Also GOP Rep. George Santos is sitting currently in the center aisle where President Joe Biden will arrive and is chit-chatting with several conservative members of Congress.

He will be able to shake hands with Biden.