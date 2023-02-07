President Joe Biden is expected to return to themes of his 2020 campaign several times throughout his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Things like the “battle for the soul of the nation," an “economy built from the bottom up and middle out,” “rebuilding the backbone of America” and “uniting the country” – all 2020 themes, all in tonight’s speech, Democrats briefed on the matter told CNN.
The reason, advisers said, is Biden’s steadfast belief in the agenda he ran on. As one adviser pointedly added, it is also an agenda he “received 80 million votes for,” making it the animating feature of his administration.
It will appear that the president will rehash some of the same old lines, an adviser said, adding, “But this isn’t about you. This is about connecting to the people outside of Washington."
The themes are the core of a populist economic message designed to engage blue collar voters, a foreign policy based on steadfast and long-standing alliances and a political system where unity replaces a fabric that has for years been tearing at the seams.
Biden’s pitch will seek to attack his campaign themes to the progress made in his first two years and argue to Americans that he can “finish the job” in the two — or six— years ahead.