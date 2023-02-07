Audio
Biden's State of the Union address

President Biden's State of the Union address

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 8:47 p.m. ET, February 7, 2023
2 min ago

Inside House: Chamber is filling up — GOP Rep. Santos is in middle aisle 

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. George Santos waits for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Rep. George Santos waits for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There is a lot of buzz in the House chamber and energy in the room as members take their seats and their guests fill up the upstairs gallery. 

It’s a much different feel to the last few years when Covid-19 put a damper on the mood in the room.

Also GOP Rep. George Santos is sitting currently in the center aisle where President Joe Biden will arrive and is chit-chatting with several conservative members of Congress.

He will be able to shake hands with Biden.

2 min ago

Rep. Juan Ciscomani expected to talk about American Dream and finding solutions in Spanish response

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

US Rep. Juan Ciscomani will give the Spanish-language response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

Some experts from the remarks were released:

“Hoy estamos en un punto crítico en la historia de nuestra nación. Ahora, más que nunca, necesitamos luchar agresivamente por los valores que han hecho posible el sueño americano para tantos. Pero como podemos ver, el presidente Biden y su administración continúan impulsando políticas que lastiman a nuestras familias.”
English Excerpt:
“We are at a critical point in our nation's history. Now, more than ever, we need to fight for the values that made it possible for so many to live the American Dream. Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration continue to push policies that hurt our families."
[…]
“Necesitamos un gobierno que rinde cuentas a sus ciudadanos. No uno con líderes que siempre tengan excusas y se enfoquen más en criticar al otro partido que en buscar soluciones reales. Podemos hacer mejor. Debemos hacer mejor.”
English Excerpt:
“We need a government that is accountable to its citizens. Not leaders with excuses and their focus on criticizing the other party than finding real solutions. We can do better. We must do better.” 

He is also expected to talk about the American Dream. In 2022, he became the first Latino Republican elected to Congress from Arizona. He was born in Mexico and immigrated to the US with his family as a child, and previously worked at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a senior adviser to former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was tapped to deliver the GOP response in English.

1 min ago

Biden will call for more bipartisan progress while drawing a clear line on the economy, aides say

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Joe Biden departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address at the US Capitol.
President Joe Biden departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address at the US Capitol. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden spent most of Tuesday rehearsing his State of the Union address with senior aides, going over the lengthy remarks carefully in an effort to make his forthcoming delivery on Capitol Hill seamless. 

The rehearsal is not surprising — given this is Biden's style with any major address, putting in a significant amount of practice beforehand. 

But Biden has a clear goal tonight, a senior aide said, to make an appeal for more bipartisan progress while drawing a clear line between Democrats and Republicans on key economic issues.

His top White House aides believe this is shaping up to be the single biggest distinction with GOP lawmakers at this point in his presidency, and tonight is his chance to make it obvious. 

9 min ago

Vice President Harris is in the chamber seated next to House Speaker McCarthy

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as they arrive before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union.
Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as they arrive before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris has entered the House chambers and will be seated next to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Harris shook McCarthy's hand before taking her seat. Both will be seated behind President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address.

8 min ago

Biden has departed White House and is headed to the Capitol 

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Biden has departed the White House and is headed to Capitol Hill to deliver his second State of the Union address.

Reporters asked Biden how he was feeing and he responded, “Good.” 

Asked “what is the state of the union,” he told the pool, “Great shape, getting better” as he entered the car.

Traveling with the president are the first lady, and the second gentleman.

12 min ago

Biden will return to themes of his 2020 campaign throughout State of Union address, sources say

From CNN's Phil Mattingly 

President Joe Biden is expected to return to themes of his 2020 campaign several times throughout his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Things like the “battle for the soul of the nation," an “economy built from the bottom up and middle out,” “rebuilding the backbone of America” and “uniting the country” – all 2020 themes, all in tonight’s speech, Democrats briefed on the matter told CNN. 

The reason, advisers said, is Biden’s steadfast belief in the agenda he ran on. As one adviser pointedly added, it is also an agenda he “received 80 million votes for,” making it the animating feature of his administration. 

It will appear that the president will rehash some of the same old lines, an adviser said, adding, “But this isn’t about you. This is about connecting to the people outside of Washington."

The themes are the core of a populist economic message designed to engage blue collar voters, a foreign policy based on steadfast and long-standing alliances and a political system where unity replaces a fabric that has for years been tearing at the seams.

Biden’s pitch will seek to attack his campaign themes to the progress made in his first two years and argue to Americans that he can “finish the job” in the two — or six— years ahead.

23 min ago

Final edits to address reveal that Biden is keenly aware of need to overcome disconnect with public

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

Final edits and tweaks to his second State of the Union address reveal that President Joe Biden is keenly aware of the need to overcome a disconnect with the public. 

In the final hours of preparations and edits to the president’s remarks, there has been one constant focus — sharpening each section to best connect his policies with real people, according to advisers. 

It’s a reality that underscores how aware White House officials are of a clear disconnect between their accomplishments and an American public that remains uneasy and dissatisfied. 

It’s long been an almost obsessive behind-the-scenes issue for Biden. Aides tell stories of being sent out of meetings by an unsatisfied president to try explanations out on executive assistants and people on the street.

There will not be a better moment to shift that view than tonight with tens of millions of viewers in prime time. As one adviser put it, “This is a night when people who don’t otherwise pay attention to politics tune in. We can’t miss that moment.”

The speech itself will be long – more than an hour without factoring in the applause and standing ovations from lawmakers — but the length underscores Biden’s view that there is much he needs to tell the American people and this is the best moment to do just that.

6 min ago

"I hope to hear a really strong vision." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discusses her hopes for Biden's speech

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she hopes to hear about the implementation of key legislation from president Joe Biden in his State of the Union address.

"I hope to hear a really strong vision from the president about not just what we've done so far, but also our plans on executing on the enormous bills and successes that we've had in the last one to two years," she told CNN's Dana Bash ahead of the president's address.

She noted that "there still is implementation" and "execution" to be done on legislation passed like the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.

"I'm really looking forward to hearing a lot of specificity around how we plan to implement legislation that we in Congress were successfully able to pass," Ocasio-Cortez said.

This will be her first time in the chamber where she is a member of the minority. Still, Ocasio-Cortez said she has an expectation that Biden will also mention some of the "audacious plans on taxing the rich" and "stock buybacks" in his address.

"I think that these are really strong markers that are important for us to put down because they are, even though they are progressive, they're also overwhelmingly popular among independents, Democrats and even some Republicans as well," she said.

The congresswoman said she does believe some Republicans may be willing to work with the Biden administration.

"I do believe that (Speaker) Kevin McCarthy has already demonstrated a struggle in keeping his caucus together, which again, all of that plays into potential openings in the next one to two years for Democrats to exploit."

21 min ago

Biden faces challenge of re-energizing Democratic base in tonight's address

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

At the halfway point of his first term in office, one of the biggest questions facing President Joe Biden: Is America still listening?

That is a central concern hanging over the White House, with even many loyal Democrats — including those who supported and still genuinely like Biden — unsure whether he is the best choice to lead the party and the nation. 

Spending the day talking to Democrats in battleground Wisconsin, a sense of strong admiration emerges, but also clear signs of trepidation about Biden’s future.

“It would be lovely if we could have somebody who’s not in their 70s and 80s running for president," a woman who voted for Biden told CNN's Jeff Zeleny.

It was a common sentiment.

Never mind winning over his critics, tonight’s address is designed to inspire — and re-energize — those who sent him to the White House in the first place. It’s also intended to show that he has the vigor to run again — a challenge that is unique for Biden, the oldest president in American history.