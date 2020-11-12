McConnell won’t answer if President-elect Biden should get classified briefings

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond to a question about whether President-elect Joe Biden should receive classified briefings as he went to the floor.

CNN's Manu Raju reported moments earlier that Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley told CNN that President-elect Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings to prepare for the transition.

Remember: Biden and his senior advisers are not yet receiving the President's Daily Brief, the highly classified intelligence briefings about pressing national security issues that their soon-to-be predecessor has been offered daily.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Monday that Biden's lack of access stems from the election being not yet ascertained by the General Services Administration — a clear indication that the Biden transition team is not getting the same briefings that presidents-elect typically receive.

It remains unclear whether the race needs to be ascertained before the President-elect can legally receive the briefings. Biden has said that the daily briefings "would be useful, but it's not necessary."