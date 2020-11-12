McConnell won’t answer if President-elect Biden should get classified briefings

CNN has not yet projected a winner in Arizona, Georgia or North Carolina.
Major new organizations, including CNN, projected on Saturday that Biden will win the presidential election and he already has the more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Here's a break-down of where the vote count stands in these three states as of 8 a.m. ET:
Arizona - Current state-wide vote count: Biden: 1,663,447; Trump: 1,651,812
- As of Thursday morning, there are under 25,000 ballots left to be counted, according to the Secretary of State’s website. This includes more than 2,700 that haven’t been signature-verified; some of those likely will wind up not being counted.
- In Maricopa County (Arizona’s largest county which includes Phoenix) Biden’s lead decreased to 44,673 over Trump. Biden: 1,038,364; Trump: 993,691
- Maricopa County said it will report additional results Thursday and expects to complete counting all ballots this week. The county said Wednesday evening in a press release they have:
- Estimated early ballots left to process and tabulate: 2,498
- Estimated number of early ballots left to verify: 1,100
- Provisional Ballot Totals: 18,404
- Valid and will be counted: 6,078 (5,209 included in Wednesday's results)
- Invalid and will not be counted: 10,078
- Estimated provisional ballots left to verify: 2,248
Georgia - Current state-wide vote count: Biden: 2,471,981; Trump: 2,457,924.
- Joe Biden’s lead in Georgia is now at 14,057 votes, down ever-so-slightly from 14,093 Wednesday afternoon.
- 101 counties (63.5%) have certified their results, including Gwinnett County. DeKalb County will certify Thursday. Fulton (which includes Atlanta) and Cobb counties will certify Friday (the deadline for all counties to certify their votes.)
- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that there will be a full hand recount of the presidential race in the state.
- Importantly, Raffensperger said the recount won’t delay certification of the presidential results in Georgia, which has a Nov. 20 certification deadline.
- The recount will occur under the framework of a routine post-election audit, Raffensperger said. Because of the narrow margin, officials will re-check every ballot cast in the presidential race across the entire state as part of the audit. Typically, audits like these only examine a small sample of the votes.
- Because the recount is being conducted as part of the audit process, Trump can request another recount after this one is completed, Raffensperger said.
North Carolina - Current state-wide vote count: Trump: 2,736,881; Biden: 2,663,605
- No new votes have been reported in North Carolina since CNN's last update. With about 98% of the expected vote counted, Donald Trump is up 73,276 votes, a lead that’s sizable but slowly shrinking.
- Today is the deadline for ballots to be received as long as they were postmarked by election day.
- Approximately 24,300 absentee ballots that have been received by counties after Election Day could be added to the results
- Many North Carolina counties are scheduled to hold meetings today to consider and count absentee ballots.
- Approximately 20,140 provisional ballots haven’t already been disqualified and could also be counted, although more could be disqualified as counties continue to investigate them.
Based on the races CNN has called, this is where the electoral college currently stands:
Joe Biden has 279 electoral college votes to Donald Trump's 217. Based on Biden's lead in Arizona (11 votes) and Georgia (16 votes), he could end up with 306 electoral college votes.