from CBS

Former President Barack Obama said the election results, with both candidates receiving more than 70 million votes each, show the nation is still bitterly split, which is not a good sign for democracy.

“What it says is that we are still deeply divided. The power of that alternative world view that's presented in the media that those voters consume—it carries a lot of weight,” he told CBS in a pre-taped interview which aired on Sunday.

When asked if he was worried about that, Obama responded, “Yes. It's very hard for our democracy to function if we are operating on just completely different sets of facts.”

Obama has done a series of interviews timed to the release of his new memoir “The Promised Land.”

The 44th president defended his active role campaigning for Joe Biden, his vice president, saying circumstances warranted him publicly criticizing his successor – something which usually doesn’t happen.

On the importance of a peaceful transition, Obama said, “it's a temporary job. We're not above the rules. We're not above the law. That's the essence of our democracy.”