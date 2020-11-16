White House national security adviser moves closer to accepting Biden-Harris win

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on September 23. Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday that it’s concerning that a White House transition hasn’t gotten underway.

“Obviously it’s something that we’re concerned about,” he said.

“I’ve served in six administrations, so I’ve seen a number of transitions and I know that transitions are very important to get a smooth, essentially as I use the metaphor, essentially passing a baton without stopping running,” Fauci said on “Today” on Monday. “You just want things to go very smoothly. So, hopefully we’ll see that soon and transitions are important.”

Fauci also said that he agreed with comments from Moncef Slaoui, chief of Operation Warp Speed, who has said that he does not want to see the vaccine distribution process disrupted.

“I totally agree with him, very much so,” Fauci said. “I mean, the virus is not going to stop and call a timeout while things change, the virus is just going to keep going, the process is just going to keep going.”

Fauci said they want doses to start going out to people in December and then “we want to really get the ball rolling” in January, February and March.

“We want a smooth process for that, and the way you do that is by essentially having the two groups speak to each other and exchange information,” Fauci said.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: How the Covid-19 pandemic turned into a 'humanitarian disaster'