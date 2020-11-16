White House national security adviser moves closer to accepting Biden-Harris win

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien promised in a new interview Monday that there would be a professional transition from the White House National Security Council if, according to him, Joe Biden is determined the winner of the 2020 election, acknowledging, for the first time, that it is the likely outcome, saying: “obviously things look that way now.”
“If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies… if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look that way now, we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council,” he said in a discussion at the Global Security Forum.
O’Brien did not say outright that Biden is the projected winner of the election but his comments go further that what other White House officials have said to date regarding Trump’s likely loss.
Remember: Major new organizations, including CNN, projected Biden will win the presidential election.