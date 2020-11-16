Michelle Obama meets with Melania Trump for tea in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House on November 10, 2016. Chuck Kennedy/The White House

Former first lady Michelle Obama has weighed in on the refusal of President Trump and Melania Trump to move forward with the transition of power.

Obama reflected on where she was four years ago, and how though the process of ceding responsibility to the Trumps was difficult, she persisted.

“I was hurt and disappointed – but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won,” writes Obama on her Instagram account. “My husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power – one of the hallmarks of American democracy.”

Obama added she and President Barack Obama invited Trump staff to their offices and staff provided detailed memos and insight from their experiences.

Obama confessed, “none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive.”

The former first lady said it took “strength and maturity to put my anger aside.”

In doing so, she proceeded to invite Melania Trump to the White House. Obama said she answered Trump’s questions about, “the heightened scrutiny that comes with being a first lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”

As CNN reported several days ago, Melania Trump has yet to invite first lady-elect Jill Biden to the White House to continue the tradition.

“This isn’t a game,” Obama warned of the ongoing denial of Trump to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. She warned of the dangers of prolonging a democratic and peaceful transfer of power, not only to national security, but also to the stability of American politics.