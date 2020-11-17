McConnell: "We're going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one"

Mitch McConnell arrives to talk to reporters after a Republican Conference luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, November 17. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

When asked why the General Services Administration administrator has not issued a letter of "ascertainment" that would determine the likely winner of the race and formally begin the transition process, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the next president would be inaugurated on time.

"We’re going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one,” said McConnell. “What we all say about it is, frankly, irrelevant.”

McConnell declined to comment on South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s actions calling up state officials in states Trump lost, but maintained that states rather than federal officials should handle elections.

In response to CNN's question, McConnell said that he has “emphasized” that “one of the beauties of the American election system is we have 50 separate ways to conduct them.”

“Every state is different. It ought to stay that way. We ought not to try to nationalize how we handle elections,” he added. “States know how to do it.”

He then chided the press for not writing about “one of the great success stories of the current administration” which he asserted was “the coordination between Homeland Security and secretaries of state in charge of conducting elections all around the country.”

“I know when things don't happen they tend not to make a headline, but [there is] no indication any foreign intervention succeeded,” said McConnell. “The elections were smoothly conducted.”

“But the decision as to how the elections end happened in 50 different places,” he added. “So next we're going to say election certification in the states that are still close, and in doubt — in Georgia and Pennsylvania and Michigan and Nevada. Once those certifications occur, if they occur, based upon litigation that's being tried in various places, those will be final. The Electoral College will meet in December, and the inauguration will be on Jan. 20.”