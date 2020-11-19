Arizona judge dismisses GOP election lawsuit

President-elect Joe Biden speaks virtually with the National Governors Association's executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 19. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered brief opening remarks to reporters ahead of their virtual meeting with a group of bipartisan governors.

Biden expressed interest in hearing from the National Governors Association executive committee about what they feel they need from the White House to battle the pandemic.

The President-elect again lamented that the lack of an official beginning to the transition is preventing his team from getting the information they need to get to work on beating the pandemic.

Remember: The current GSA administrator still has yet to acknowledge Biden's victory —as President Trump refuses to concede — and sign a letter to release funds to the Biden transition team through a process called ascertainment.

Biden said his team has not been able to "get access to information we need to be able to deal with everything from testing and guidance to the all important issue of vaccines, distributions and vaccinations."

"We haven’t been able to get into Operation Warp Speed, but we will take what we learn today and build on that for our planning," he said.

Biden, who was joined in person by Harris and virtually by his Covid advisory board member, said, "I don’t see this as a red state issue or blue state issue."

"We’re all in this together," he added.

Biden thanked the governors for their hard work on the frontlines of the pandemic and empathized that it has all been on their shoulders from the beginning.

He said he understands they have serious resource constraints which have limited their ability to get work done and added that he intends to work with the governors and Congress "on a bipartisan basis to work with you and get the resources you need."

According to the pool, the list of governors attending today's virtual meeting include: