White House won't say when Trump will concede election and allow transition to take place

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington DC, on November 20. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not say when President Trump will concede the election to Joe Biden and allow for a smooth transition to take place.

In her non-answer, she discussed the fact that Trump received more votes than any President in history and the ongoing issue with certifying the election results in Michigan.

“Right now there is ongoing litigation. There are, what we know, 74 million Americans that voted for this President. That’s more votes than any President has gotten in history and it’s really extraordinary and there are very real claims out there that the campaign is pursuing, 234 pages of affidavits publicly available in one county alone, that’s Wayne County and two individuals on the canvassing board there that have declined to certify. So these are real claims. These individuals deserve to be heard,” McEnany said from the White House briefing room in her first briefing since Oct. 1

What McEnany says is false, however. The two Republican canvass board members from Wayne County, Michigan, did certify the election results after initially declining to do so. They then filed affidavits Wednesday seeking to "rescind" their votes to certify the election result.

She also falsely claimed later in her remarks that this election with “mass mail-out voting” is a system that is “particularly prone to fraud.” There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

Later in her briefing, McEnany added that the President will wait for litigation to play out before he potentially concedes.

Remember: Trump has refused to concede the race and blocked his administration from taking any of the administrative steps typically taken in a transfer of power. This includes allowing the General Services Administration to declare that there is a president-elect — a move that triggers the transition process. Major new organizations, including CNN, projected Biden will win the presidential election.