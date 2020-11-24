White House signs off on Biden getting the President's Daily Briefing

The White House has given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Briefing, according to a White House official.

Coordination on when Biden will receive his first briefing is currently underway, but the move is another step toward a transition of power that President Trump held up for weeks after it was clear he lost the 2020 election.

It follows a formal notice by the General Services Administration Monday night that the formal transition of government can proceed.

The President's Daily Briefing, also known as the PDB, is a daily rundown of threats and intelligence developments compiled by the national security community.

The top secret document is read by the president and his inner circle of security advisers and top White House officials and is often accompanied by an in-person briefing by intelligence officials.

The PDB is put together so the commander-in-chief can make timely and sometimes fast-breaking decisions about national security.

Receiving a classified intelligence briefing is typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election. But Biden has yet to receive an intelligence briefing because of Trump's effort to overturn the results of the election, which caused confusion inside the federal government over whether a transition could begin.