Biden introduces first Cabinet selections: "A team that reflects the fact that America is back"

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater on November 24, in Wilmington, Delaware. Carolyn Kaster/AP

President-elect Joe Biden is introducing his Cabinet nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts, including the first woman to lead the US intelligence community and first Latino to helm the Department of Homeland Security.

The six foreign policy and national security nominees and appointees, which were unveiled yesterday, are on stage with him in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce nominations and staff for critical foreign policy and nation security positions in my administration. It is a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure. And it is a team that reflects the fact that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," Biden said.

"The team meets this moment, this team behind me. They embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies," Biden continued. "Collectively this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also praised the individuals, saying they are the leaders the country needs "to meet the challenges of this moment."

"I have always believed in the nobility of public service, and these Americans embody it," Kamala Harris said. "These women and men are patriots and public servants to their core. And they are leaders, the leaders we need to meet the challenges of this moment. And those that lie ahead."

The nominees and appointees include:

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Watch President-elect Joe Biden's remarks: