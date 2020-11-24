President-elect Joe Biden's first Cabinet picks and appointments to key national security and foreign policy posts include several firsts.
He has selected Avril Haines, the first woman to lead the US intelligence community, and Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Latino to helm the Department of Homeland Security.
Cuban-born Mayorkas, a former deputy secretary of DHS who Biden has nominated to lead the department, will be tasked with rebuilding an agency that carried out some of the most draconian measures associated with President Trump's hardline immigration policy, including family separations at the US-Mexico border.
Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, Haines, a former top CIA official and deputy national security adviser, will also make history if confirmed by the Senate.
Here's who else has been tapped to serve in Biden's Cabinet:
- Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations
- Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser
- John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate