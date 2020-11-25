State Department sent out a notice on the transition Wednesday

A department notice went out at the State Department Wednesday morning about the transition.
“Following the November 3 election, representatives of President Elect Biden's transition team have arrived at the Department of State to support preparations for the transition,” the notice said, the contents of which were shared with CNN.
It said that a dedicated Executive Secretariat team under the guidance of Amb. Daniel Smith, a career foreign service officer who is currently the director of the Foreign Service Institute, “will support the transition team to ensure they receive information and logistical support, including with security clearances, legal issues, human resources, and information management.”
The staff of the Executive Secretariat – known as the Line – will coordinate State Department communications, meetings, and conversations with the transition team, according to the notice.
“This will ensure that the department and members of the transition team comply with applicable law and policies, including security and non-disclosure requirements, and that requests for information are assigned to the appropriate department offices,” it said.
Some context: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has yet to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as President-elect. With regard to the transition, he said on Fox News Tuesday night that the department will “do everything that’s required by law.”
In a message to State Department employees Tuesday, Pompeo commemorated both Election Day and Veterans Day, but did not speak about the outcome of the election.