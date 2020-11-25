Fauci confirms he's been talking to President-elect Biden's staff

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he has not been in touch with President-elect Joe Biden personally, but he has been talking to a member of his staff, Fauci told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday.
“I’ve been in contact with Ron Klain,” Fauci said on Good Morning America. “Nothing substantive in the sense of plans, but just touching base with me, telling me that we’re going to be talking about this very soon now that the transition is in process.”
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday said that his department has also been in communication with Biden's transition team, following the General Services Administration's acknowledgement of Biden's win.