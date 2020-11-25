Fauci confirms he's been talking to President-elect Biden's staff

President-elect Joe Biden holds a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24. Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver a "Thanksgiving address" Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

He will "discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together," according to a release from his transition team.

Biden's remarks comes as the country continues to battle surging Covid-19 cases and the Thanksgiving holiday has sparked fears that the virus will spread further across the country.

More than 2,100 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the US on Tuesday �� making it the highest single day death toll the country has seen since early May.

And for the 15th consecutive day, the US beat its own hospitalization record, with now more than 88,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving, and the nation's top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked Americans to keep their indoor holiday gatherings as "small as you possibly can."