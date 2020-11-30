Arizona certifies Biden’s victory 

Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state’s eleven electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn in this week.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, certified the election results Monday morning, saying the elections process was the most secure in recent history, “despite unfounded claims to the contrary.”

The state’s Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich along with Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, witnessed the certification, as required by state law. These three officials are Republicans.

Ducey, who echoed Hobbs’ comments and praised the integrity of Arizona’s election system, also said he would sign official documentation today and have it hand-delivered to the secretary of the US Senate, so that Kelly, “Arizona’s newest senator can be sworn in as swiftly as possible.”

Kelly, who defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election, will be sworn in at noon on Wednesday, according to a senior Democratic aide. That will reduce the current Republican advantage in the US Senate to 52-48.

