Trump's FCC chair will step down in January

Alex Wong/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The head of President Trump's Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that he intends to leave the agency at the end of Trump's term.

Ajit Pai, the FCC chair, said he will step down from the agency on Jan. 20. He is the first Asian-American to lead the telecom regulator.

In a statement, Pai praised the work of the FCC's staff during the pandemic, and said that after four years, America's communications networks are "faster, stronger and more widely deployed than ever before."

"Together, we’ve delivered for the American people over the past four years: closing the digital divide; promoting innovation and competition, from 5G on the ground to broadband from space; protecting consumers; and advancing public safety," Pai said.

Why this matters: It is traditional for the FCC's chairman to step aside when a new presidential administration arrives in Washington. Pai's official announcement clears the way for President-elect Joe Biden to nominate his own chair to the independent agency.

Under his tenure, the FCC completed several important auctions of wireless airwaves and loosened regulations on media ownership. But Pai was also criticized by consumer advocacy groups for rolling back the FCC's net neutrality rules for internet providers and for agreeing to move forward with Trump's request for unprecedented regulations that would apply to social media platforms.