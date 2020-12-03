CNN's Jake Tapper will interview Biden and Harris today in their first joint interview since election win 

CNN's Jake Tapper will interview President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today in their first joint interview since winning the election, the network announced Tuesday.

Part of the interview will air on CNN's "The Lead" in the 4 p.m. ET hour and "The Situation Room" in the 5 and 6 p.m. ET hour on Thursday, and the full interview will air later the same day during an hour-long special at 9 p.m. ET. It will be simulcast on CNN International and in Spanish on CNN en Español.

The interview will take place in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, at the same theater where the President-elect unveiled several top members of his administration.

Since being projected the winners of November's election, Biden and Harris have moved quickly to build out a diverse administration that will help them tackle the nation's most pressing issues.

During Biden's first 100 days in office after being sworn in on Jan. 20, the President-elect and his team are expected to focus on passing a broad economic aid package and, where legislation is not necessary, put forth a series of executive actions aimed at advancing his priorities, CNN has reported.