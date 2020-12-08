Biden lays out 3 public health goals for his first 100 days in office
Speaking at an event where he introduced key members of his health team, President-elect Joe Biden outlined three goals for his first 100 days in office which include "masking, vaccinations, opening schools."
Biden said he's asking everyone in the country to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office. He said he will be signing an order that requires mask be worn in federal buildings and during interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses.
He also said he will deliver 100 million shots of the vaccine within the first 100 days, in a three-pronged list of things he will accomplish to tackle the scaling pandemic at the start of his presidency.
Finally, he said the third thing he's going to make a national priority during his first 100 days is "to get our kids back into school and keep them in school."
"We'll look to have the most schools open that we can possibly in 100 days," he said.
1 hr 49 min ago
Biden is introducing key members of his health team. Here's who he is nominating.
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are introducing key members of their health team at an event happening now in Wilmington, Delaware.
The team will be tasked with leading the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 284,000 people as of Tuesday morning and closed businesses and schools across the country.
"As all of you know, I know that out of our collective pain we're going to find collective purpose. To control the pandemic, to save lives, and to heal as a nation," Biden said. "Today, I'm pleased to announce a team who's going to do just that. It's a team of world-class experts at the top of their fields, crisis tested, defined by a deep sense of duty, honor and patriotism."
Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services. Becerra would be the first Latino to lead HHS if confirmed by the United States Senate.
Dr. Vivek Murthy, who was US surgeon general in the Obama administration, as his nominee for surgeon general. Murthy will also require Senate confirmation.
Dr. Anthony Fauci will serve as chief medical adviser to the President on coronavirus and will also continue in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Jeff Zients, Biden transition co-chair and former Obama administration official, will serve as coordinator of the Covid-19 response and counselor to the President.
Natalie Quillian, another Obama administration veteran, will serve as deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the chief of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital, as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a co-chair of Biden's transition team, as the chair of his Covid-19 equity task force.
Fauci, Zients and Quillian will not require Senate confirmation to serve in their posts. Walensky and Nunez-Smith will also not require Senate confirmation.
"They've been advising me for a long time. And they're going to get ready on day one to spare not a single effort to get this pandemic under control," Biden said of his team. "So we can get back to work, get back to our lives, get back to our loved ones," he added.
2 hr 25 min ago
Pennsylvania GOP senator says "it's completely unacceptable" for Trump to pressure state officials
From CNN's Manu Raju and Ali Zaslav
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told the Philadelphia Inquirer Tuesday that “it’s completely unacceptable” for President Trump to pressure state officials to overturn the election result.
“It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” the Pennsylvania Republican said to the Inquirer.
What is this about:CNN reported Monday that Trump spoke on multiple occasions over the past week with the speaker of the House in Pennsylvania about the state's election results, inquiring about their electoral process. The House speaker, Republican Bryan Cutler, did not view the calls as an attempt to pressure him to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state, his spokesperson Mike Straub told CNN.
When CNN’s Manu Raju asked Toomey, who is retiring in 2022, his response to Trump pressuring state officials – he referred him to the Inquirer article.
2 hr 46 min ago
Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today
President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today, according to the Office of the President-elect.
He "underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," according to the office.
2 hr 56 min ago
Biden's incoming CDC director described by federal health official as “an outsider, but hugely respected”
From CNN’s Nick Valencia
Incoming US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will inherit the world’s premier health agency, tasked with how best to reestablish the CDC’s tarnished credibility after months of political interference by the White House.
Walensky, a veteran infectious diseases doctor, will assume her new role during an unprecedented time during which senior CDC leaders have felt individual pride, while also expressing disappointment as to how the agency was “muzzled during the pandemic,” a senior CDC official told CNN.
There was “incredible positive reaction” among CDC staff to Walensky’s announcement, according to several federal health officials, with one saying, “She’s an outsider, but hugely respected.”
Another described her as “brilliant.”
“It’s nice to have an infectious disease doctor this time,” the official added.
Internal calls about “how best to address credibility issues at the CDC” have been going on for weeks at the agency, according to a federal health official, even prior to the presidential election.
Throughout the pandemic, staff at the CDC expressed to CNN a general lack of confidence in current CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield’s ability to effectively communicate the agency’s message.
With Walensky set to take over, there will come a change in communication style.
She has a reputation of being “thoughtful,” one senior CDC official said.
The question is if she, like Redfield, will have to toe any political line in Washington, DC, with a new administration.
Other people initially considered for Walensky’s role by Biden’s transition team included Nicole Lurie, the former US Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness under President Obama, as well as former CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser, according to a source familiar with the early discussions.
3 hr 26 min ago
Senate Democrats uncertain about granting Biden's defense secretary nominee a waiver to serve in role
From CNN's Manu Raju
A number of Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee are uncertain about granting a waiver for retired Army General Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary.
Austin would need a congressional waiver to be confirmed because he retired from active-duty service only four years ago.
Federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role. Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis received a waiver before he was confirmed in 2017.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Tuesday he’s opposed to granting a waiver, and others, like Sens. Gary Peters, Joe Manchin and Tim Kaine, say they are uncertain, and they will have to evaluate the matter.
2 hr 53 min ago
Biden will meet with civil rights leaders this afternoon as he faces pressure to further diversify Cabinet
From CNN's Eric Bradner
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to hold a virtual meeting with leaders of civil rights organizations Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware, as Biden faces pressure to appoint a diverse slate of nominees to Cabinet positions and top administration posts.
The meeting comes as Biden seeks to fulfill his pledge to select a Cabinet that looks like America amid complaints from some leaders of Black, Latino and Asian American groups that he has not moved swiftly enough to do so.
Last week, Biden promised a Cabinet with "significant diversity" after hearing frustrations from the NAACP and other civil rights groups that Biden had not selected Black nominees to lead the State and Treasury departments.
"I'm not going to tell you now exactly what I'm doing in any department, but I promise you, it'll be the single most diverse cabinet, based on race, color, based on gender, that's ever existed in the United States of America," Biden told reporters Friday.
Since then, Biden has chosen retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense. And he tapped California Attorney General Xavier Beccera to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, after the Congressional Hispanic Caucus voiced frustrations over his team's handling of another candidate, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, for the post.
On Monday, more than 1,000 influential Black women signed a letter urging Biden and Harris to consider and appoint more Black women to hold Cabinet positions.
The letter singled out potential candidates, including some who have been reported to be under consideration for Cabinet posts: Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Agriculture and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms to helm the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
3 hr 32 min ago
No. 2 Senate Republican says he expects any election challenges to be rejected in Congress
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said firmly on Tuesday he expects any challenges that could arise in Congress to the 2020 election results will be rejected in the House and the Senate.
“Oh, yeah,” Thune said, when asked that question by CNN.
“When the Attorney General came out and said even though there may have been individual instances of fraud like there is in every election, he determined that it was nothing that would have any way changed the outcome in the states that were being discussed. So I think in the end that’s the thing.. the metric,” he added.
But Thune could not say for certain that there would not be any challenges. “Well, I can’t say with certainty. Obviously,” he said.
More context:CNN reported Monday some of President Trump's staunchest defenders in the House were urging him not to concede even after Biden wins the Electoral College vote next week, calling on the President to battle it out all the way to the House floor in January.
The Majority Whip declined to weigh in when asked how he feels about Trump strong-arming state officials.
“I don’t know the nature of the conversations,” Thune said. “I just think that this process is going to play itself out. I mean, next week the electoral college meets, more states will certify. And I think, you know, as expected the procedure we have in place for concluding elections is moving forward.”
4 hr 10 min ago
Biden is expected to announce some domestic Cabinet picks Friday
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce some domestic Cabinet picks on Friday, a source familiar with the matter says, with the official rollout of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, for Defense Secretary likely coming later on Tuesday.
The source also provided insight into Biden’s decision to select Austin, pointing to their long working relationship together along with his experience as a reason for the selection. The President-elect has developed a long standing trust and comfort level with him, including spending time in the Situation Room, the source added.
The selection would make Austin one of the most prominent members of Biden's Cabinet and incoming administration, and if confirmed, he would become the first Black man to lead the Pentagon.
Here's a look at who Biden has selected for his Cabinet so far: