Biden lays out 3 public health goals for his first 100 days in office

Susan Walsh/AP

Speaking at an event where he introduced key members of his health team, President-elect Joe Biden outlined three goals for his first 100 days in office which include "masking, vaccinations, opening schools."

Biden said he's asking everyone in the country to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office. He said he will be signing an order that requires mask be worn in federal buildings and during interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses.

He also said he will deliver 100 million shots of the vaccine within the first 100 days, in a three-pronged list of things he will accomplish to tackle the scaling pandemic at the start of his presidency.

Finally, he said the third thing he's going to make a national priority during his first 100 days is "to get our kids back into school and keep them in school."

"We'll look to have the most schools open that we can possibly in 100 days," he said.