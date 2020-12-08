Here's who is leading Biden's inaugural committee

Five new co-chairs were named Monday to help with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Led by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, the new committee members include:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans," Biden said in a statement.