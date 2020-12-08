Here's who is leading Biden's inaugural committee

Five new co-chairs were named Monday to help with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee.
Led by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, the new committee members include:
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
- Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond
“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans," Biden said in a statement.
"These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”