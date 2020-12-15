Schumer calls on Trump to follow McConnell's lead and "acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president"

Workers construct the stage for the presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has released initial details about how it intends to put on an unprecedented inauguration that will take place during a pandemic, confirming that the ceremony's footprint will be "extremely limited" and saying that the typical parade following the swearing-in will be "reimagined."

Additionally, the inaugural committee is urging the public to "refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home" as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The committee is bringing on a chief medical advisor, underscoring how seriously it intends to take health protocols during the ceremony and around the surrounding festivities. The advisor, Dr. David Kessler, is the former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. He has advised the Biden campaign on its health and safety protocol since the pandemic’s onset. Per the release, the committee will also consult with additional medical experts, and it has hired professional staff dedicated to health and safety protocols.

The committee confirmed that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol.

As CNN previously reported, it remains unclear whether President Trump will attend the inauguration. He has made clear to staff in recent days that he has no desire to discuss whether or not he'll attend Biden's inauguration and has largely shut down any conversations about leaving office. But Republicans and aides are encouraging the President to consider attending Biden's swearing-in.

Biden said over the summer that he did not want to wear a mask for his Inauguration ceremony, and an aide tells CNN that this is still the President-elect's preference. The congressional committee did determine that everyone will be required to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.