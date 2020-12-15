McConnell: Americans can be proud "our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Moments after he recognized Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also congratulated Vice-President elect Kamala Harris for the first time.

“I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Sen. Harris. Beyond our differences all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time," he said.

McConnell said while millions wished the election would have yielded a different result, “our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

The Kentucky Republican added that “the president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years.”

He concluded his floor speech saying he looks forward to “finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.”