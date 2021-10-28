Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out oil executives for fighting legislation aimed at saving the planet from the climate crisis.

“Some of us have to actually live in the future that you all are setting on fire for us,” Ocasio-Cortez told oil company executives.

The New York Democrat cited lobbying reports that indicate the oil industry spent more than $55 million in lobbying over the last 10 months.

She also pointed to comments made by American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers to CNN about attempts to fight climate provisions in Democrats’ sweeping climate and social spending bill.

"We're leaving everything on the field here in terms of our opposition to anti-energy provisions,” Sommers said earlier this month.

Ocasio-Cortez told Sommers: “I appreciate your candor because most lobbying organizations are not as forthright and transparent about their efforts.”

To prove her point, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to a covertly filmed job interview that emerged over the summer where Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy likened lobbying to fishing, where the company tries to “kind of reel them in.”

McCoy said he talked to Sen. Joe Manchin’s office every week. (Manchin has since opposed key climate provisions in the spending bill).

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods denied being aware of weekly calls with members of Congress, though he conceded having calls with lawmakers. He said political donations are not discussed during the calls.

“We do not have the privilege or the luxury of lobbying spin," Ocasio-Cortez said.