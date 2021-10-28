Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Dems race to reach budget deal

live news

Live

Oil executives testify

Live Updates

Oil executives testify about climate disinformation

By Ella Nilsen, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:21 p.m. ET, October 28, 2021
27 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

AOC to Big Oil: Some of us have to "live in the future that you all are setting on fire"

From CNN's Matt Egan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out oil executives for fighting legislation aimed at saving the planet from the climate crisis.

“Some of us have to actually live in the future that you all are setting on fire for us,” Ocasio-Cortez told oil company executives.

The New York Democrat cited lobbying reports that indicate the oil industry spent more than $55 million in lobbying over the last 10 months.

She also pointed to comments made by American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers to CNN about attempts to fight climate provisions in Democrats’ sweeping climate and social spending bill.

"We're leaving everything on the field here in terms of our opposition to anti-energy provisions,” Sommers said earlier this month.

Ocasio-Cortez told Sommers: “I appreciate your candor because most lobbying organizations are not as forthright and transparent about their efforts.”

To prove her point, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to a covertly filmed job interview that emerged over the summer where Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy likened lobbying to fishing, where the company tries to “kind of reel them in.”

McCoy said he talked to Sen. Joe Manchin’s office every week. (Manchin has since opposed key climate provisions in the spending bill).

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods denied being aware of weekly calls with members of Congress, though he conceded having calls with lawmakers. He said political donations are not discussed during the calls. 

“We do not have the privilege or the luxury of lobbying spin," Ocasio-Cortez said.

30 min ago

"Y'all hide and you deceive": House Democrat slams oil CEOs for using front group

From CNN's Matt Egan

Rep. Rashida Tlaib went after oil executives for using front groups to fight environmental rules.

The Democrat from Michigan said major oil companies and trade groups funded One Alaska, Colorado Rising and other groups that opposed tougher regulation.

“When you look at these ads, they don’t say the name Exxon, BP, Chevron anywhere,” Tlaib said. “Y’all hide and you deceive the public.”

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth noted that his company did not own Noble Energy at the time Tlaib says Noble was funding the Colorado group.

“You’ve been provided with some inaccurate information,” Wirth said.

Tlaib accused Chevron of owing $50 billion for committing 70 serious cases of environmental abuse in 31 countries.

“When are you going to cut the $50 billion check you owe? It went through the courts!” Tlaib said.

Wirth said he has “no understanding” of where Tlaib came up with those figures but offered to get back to her.

“You made what, $29 million last year poisoning the planet,” Tlaib said.

The Michigan Democrat pointed out the recent sentencing of an environmental activist who won a $9.5 billion settlement against Chevron.

“Mr Wirth, you can’t arrest us all,” Tlaib said. “There are more of us than there are of you. You can poison the planet so you can make money, but we’re going to defend the planet so we can live. And we will win.”

38 min ago

Republican lawmaker whose district is vulnerable to flooding delivers impassioned defense of oil companies

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana – whose constituents face some of the highest flooding risk in the country – delivered an impassioned defense of oil executives on Thursday. 

“It’s abhorrent my colleagues across the aisle have called a so-called hearing today to demonize American industry whose products make modern life possible,” Higgins said. “Petroleum products are in everything: The clothes on our backs, the wiring in our computers, our computers themselves, our phones, all the equipment used by the military, all medical supplies and equipment – paint, curtains, fabrics and appliances in our homes, fishing rods, lures, tents used by sportsmen, all sports products.” 

Higgins continued:  

“It's insane what my colleagues across the aisle are putting these good American men and women through and attacking American workers as our country dissolves around us. You push patriots too far; you’ve gone a bridge too far. We won’t take it anymore.” 

Higgins represents an area very vulnerable to climate change impacts. Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana — which is part of Higgins’ district — is the most vulnerable county in the US to flood risk, according to a recent nationwide flooding analysis by nonprofit research and technology group First Street.  

First Street’s report found more than 94% of all critical infrastructure in Cameron Parish — including police and fire stations — are at risk of being knocked offline due to flooding. 

29 min ago

Republican representative apologizes to fossil fuel CEOs

Angela Fritz

Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican from Texas, apologized to the fossil fuel executives for what he called "intimidation" from Democrats on the committee.

"As a chairman of the Rules Committee for six years, I've never witnessed nor would have allowed this kind of intimidation that has taken place on people who we invited to come and provide open answers," Sessions said. "I apologize to our witnesses and want to thank them as energy company executives to make sure that America has a sound supply of energy."
9 min ago

Rep. Katie Porter uses M&Ms and bags of rice in questioning of oil executives

California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter grilled oil company CEOs and lobbyists who are testifying to Congress today, using a jar of M&Ms and bags of rice in her car to make her point.

Porter used the jar of M&Ms to illustrate the amount of money that Shell will spend on renewable energy ($2-3 billion, according to Shell Oil Company President Gretchen Watkins) compared to oil, gas and chemical operations ($16-17 billion plus $ 3 billion marketing, according to its annual report, Porter said) this year.

Watkins said there needs to be "both a demand and a supply of clean energy" and the company is working with customers to increase demand.

Porter called it "greenwashing."

"Shell is trying to fool people into thinking that it is addressing the climate crisis, but what it's actually doing is to continue to put money into fossil fuels," Porter said.

Porter then asked American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers about public land leased by fossil fuel companies, opening her car trunk to show bags of rice to illustrate the acreage of land.

She asked executives if they support a pause on new oil and gas leases on federal land.

"You already have 13.9 million acres. This is equivalent to Maryland and New Jersey combined. How much more do you need? How much more acreage? You have two of our 50 states at a price that makes the Louisiana Purchase look like a ripoff ... our public land belongs to the American people, not to Big Oil," she said.

Watch:

1 hr 10 min ago

Democratic lawmaker tries to pin CEOs on climate denial

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

At Thursday's hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, tried to tie climate change denial to a larger effort by former President Donald Trump and the Republican party to deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election.  

And Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, said the First of Amendment does not protect “fraudulent commercial speech, despite everything you heard today.” 

Raskin asked the fossil fuel CEOs if they accept this fact.  

Four CEOs told Raskin they were not experts in constitutional law or lawyers, not directly answering his question. Raskin also directly questioned ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods about the company’s litigation with the state of Massachusetts, where Raskin said the company has used the First Amendment “as a sword” in their legal battles. 

“Do you think the company has the right to lie, for example, about climate change, and then use the First Amendment as camouflage and a shield against litigation?” Raskin asked Woods. 

“I don’t believe companies should lie and I’ll tell you we do not do that,” Woods answered, as Raskin pressed him on what he believed should happen if a company were to lie.  

Raskin pointed out that scientists have been clear that the climate crisis is here – with extreme weather and increasing temperatures already being felt in the US and around the globe. He added that as the government tries to address climate change, he hopes fossil fuel companies will not lie about their actions. 

“We cannot afford any more propaganda campaigns by corporations subsidized by the government against public policies designed to save humanity,” Raskin said.  

1 hr 54 min ago

"Crickets": Oil CEOs don't say how much they receive in government fossil fuel subsidies

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

Four oil CEOs did not directly answer a Democratic lawmaker asking how much they get in annual fossil fuel subsidies from the federal government. 

Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper from Tennessee asked the CEOs if they could tell lawmakers how much money they get from the federal government each year, noting the low estimate is $20 billion a year, but the International Monetary Fund estimates US oil companies get about $650 billion in both direct and indirect subsidies. 

“Can the four key oil executives agree on the amount by which they are subsidized, at least in the United States by the US taxpayer?” Cooper asked. “Is it $20 billion or is it $650 billion?" 

No one answered him. 

“Crickets,” Cooper said. “None of you have any idea how much you're being subsidized by the US taxpayer?” 

“Congressman, our products are taxed, not subsidized,” Chevron CEO Michael Wirth responded. “And I can tell you that a number of the policies that get described as subsidies are very similar to those available to other industries and other companies, and they're important for American energy security, American energy investments, and American energy supply.”

Earlier, Cooper asked the CEOs how much of a price they would suggest put on carbon, as carbon pricing is something oil companies have publicly supported. CEOs did not answer Cooper with a direct price.  

2 hr 23 min ago

"Are you embarrassed?" Ro Khanna slams Exxon and Chevron for production plans

From CNN's Matt Egan

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on Capitol Hill on Thursday, October 28.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on Capitol Hill on Thursday, October 28. (Pool)

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna urged US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron to follow in the footsteps of their European rivals in planning to cut production to address the climate crisis.

“Are you embarrassed as an American company that your production is going up while European counterparts are going down?” Khanna asked Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.

The Chevron boss responded by pointing out that demand for energy is going up around the world.

Khanna cited calls from the United Nations and the International Energy Agency to cut oil and gas production to save the planet.

When Khanna asked if Chevron would commit to lowering production, Wirth declined to do so.

“With all due respect, I’m very proud of our company and what we do,” Wirth said.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods similarly declined to commit to reducing production of oil.

“We are committed to lowering our emissions,” Woods said.

The answers contrasted with those from the executives of BP and Shell, who acknowledged that their companies do plan to reduce production of oil and gas.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan slammed the line of questioning from Khanna, noting that Democrats have also pushed OPEC to pump more oil to combat high gasoline prices.

“That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Jordan said. “What does the gentleman want? $8 gasoline?”

2 hr 26 min ago

Khanna met with silence after asking oil CEOs to stop funding groups spreading climate denial

From CNN's Ella Nilsen

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna was met with silence from the oil industry executives when he asked them to tell the American Petroleum Institute and other groups to stop lobbying against electric vehicles and methane regulations – two initiatives the oil companies themselves support. 

“You could do something here,” said Khanna, who chairs the House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on the Environment. “You can tell them to knock it off for the sake of the planet. You could end that lobbying. Would any of you take that opportunity to look at API and say ‘stop it?’” 

The committee room fell silent. 

“Any of you?” he asked. “Could you commit? Any of you?”

No CEO responded to Khanna’s question. 

The Democrat from California also asked fossil fuel companies to commit to having an independent audit to verify none of their funding was going toward groups spreading climate denial, and was again met with silence.  

Many oil companies are members of the American Petroleum Institute, which has been lobbying against certain initiatives that are part of President Joe Biden’s economic and climate agenda framework.

Khanna later asked Shell Oil president Gretchen Watkins to commit to no longer funding “any group that’s going to engage in climate disinformation.” 

“Chairman Khanna, what I’ll commit to is continuing to be an active member of the API,” Watkins said. 

Chevron Corporation CEO Michael Wirth said, “We don’t control and may not always agree with the positions taken or statements made by industry groups and other organizations. We engage in constructive dialogue.” 