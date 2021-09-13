Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Blinken Afghanistan hearing

live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

Live Updates

Secretary of state to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:25 p.m. ET, September 13, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

How the final days of the US withdrawal in Afghanistan unfolded

From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Jennifer Hansler, Barbara Starr and Oren Liebermann

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, announced on Aug. 30 that the last US military planes had left Afghanistan. The US departure marked the end of a fraught, chaotic and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.

President Biden weighed in with a statement later that day and thanked the final US forces serving in Afghanistan for executing the "dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled," with no further loss of American lives.

The airlift, which started as a seemingly haphazard and hastily organized effort, was scarred by the deaths of 13 service members and the death sentence hanging over Afghan translators who helped US troops and diplomats but were unable to escape the country.

In addition, Biden's decision to leave will be shadowed by questions about whether and how well the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan has really been addressed.

In the 24 hours leading up to that Monday morning, 26 military C-17 aircraft lifted off from Kabul carrying 1,200 evacuees, according to Gen. Hank Taylor, the deputy director of regional operations for the Joint Staff, who spoke alongside Pentagon press secretary Kirby at a Pentagon briefing earlier Monday.

In total, 28 flights departed from Kabul airport in that 24-hour window, Taylor said.

In the same 24-hour period, the US conducted a drone strike that killed multiple civilians, including children, the Kabul airport was targeted by rocket fire, and military officials continued to warn of active, specific threats to the evacuation effort.

The "threat stream is still real. It's still active, and, in many cases, it's still specific," Kirby said at the Monday morning briefing when asked if another attack on the airport was still likely. Taylor added that military operations were continuing with a focus on the security of the US troops in Kabul, and the military would have the capability to evacuate Afghans until the very end.

"We're taking it very seriously and we will right up until the end," Kirby said.

Along with the military exit, the US pulled out all diplomatic representation, leaving open the question of whether it will formally recognize the Taliban as the rulers of Afghanistan.

The President has already committed to prolonging some US engagement with Afghanistan, telling his military commanders that they should "stop at nothing" to make ISIS pay for the service members' deaths, Psaki said Monday.

Read more about the US withdrawal in Afghanistan here.

19 min ago

Ahead of today's hearing, House Democrats pressed Blinken for more details about Afghan evacuation effort

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Manu Raju and Jennifer Hansler

An ideologically diverse group of Democrats is pushing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take specific steps toward helping thousands of individuals still seeking to leave Afghanistan, underscoring the widespread concern still lingering in Congress over the evacuation effort from the war-torn country.

In a letter provided to CNN earlier this month, more than three dozen House Democrats — ranging from some of the most liberal to some of the most moderate — also want additional information about the more than 116,000 people who were evacuated from the country.

"Our immediate goal is ensuring the safety of the thousands of individuals that have contacted our offices seeking to leave Afghanistan, starting first with American citizens and U.S. legal permanent residents as well as SIVs, refugees eligible for P-2 and P-1 status, and other designated Afghans," the letter states.

"These are our people, partners, and friends, countless of whom aided the U.S. mission in Afghanistan and protected our servicemembers," it adds.

The letter was led by Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado as well as three Democrats in some of the most competitive districts in the country — Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Tom Malinowski and Andy Kim, both of New Jersey. But its signatories span the gamut — from progressive leaders like Pramila Jayapal of Washington to moderate Blue Dog Democrats like Jim Cooper of Tennessee.

The pressure on the Biden administration comes as the White House has sought to move past the chaotic last few weeks in Afghanistan and pivot onto the domestic agenda. But the concerns from the Democratic lawmakers suggest that the issue won't be off the table.

Several Democrats have been very vocal in their criticism of Biden's handling of the withdrawal process and chaotic evacuation of Kabul, which, by the President's own admission, failed to get every American out of the country.

In the letter, the Democrats call for a "breakdown of the more than 116,000 individuals evacuated," including how many were US citizens and how many were special visa holders.

5 min ago

SOON: Secretary of State Blinken faces Capitol Hill hearing on chaotic US withdrawal

 Boris Roessler/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
 Boris Roessler/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify at 2 p.m. ET in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a hearing titled "Afghanistan 2001-2021: Evaluating the Withdrawal and US Policies."

This is the first time the top US diplomat will face lawmakers since the last US military planes left Afghanistan last month, marking the end of the US' longest war.

Blinken acknowledged last Wednesday that "a fair amount of confusion" around charter flights from Afghanistan and said that the United States government is "working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground."

Blinken blamed the grounding of the flights in the north of Afghanistan on the Taliban, saying that the militant group was not allowing them to leave.

"The bottom line is this: those flights need to be able to depart. And we will work every day to make sure that they're able to do that," Blinken said during a press conference in Germany Wednesday.

The confusion around the flights in Mazar-i-Sharif has sparked tensions between the Biden administration and lawmakers and advocates who are involved in efforts to get people onto the planes and out of Afghanistan in the wake of the full US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Blinken said Wednesday that the administration is "grateful for those efforts."

"As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart," Blinken said, noting that the Taliban claimed "that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation."

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting to this post.