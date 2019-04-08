Immigration in the USBy Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Brian Ries, CNN
She was next in line to be the head of DHS. Then, Trump picked someone else.
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Claire Grady is currently serving as the acting deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. She’s technically next in line to be acting secretary. But President Trump said Sunday that Kevin McAleenan — the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection — is going to replace Kirstjen Nielsen in an acting capacity.
So, what happens to Grady? A source close to the situation said that Grady is, at this point, not expected to resign on her own.
If she was going to step down, another person close to her believes she would have done it yesterday. She is likely to force the administration to fire her from her position, which they have to do by Wednesday in order to make room for McAleenan.
So keep an eye on her. She's well liked inside DHS, too.
This is who is replacing Kirstjen Nielsen (for now)
From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Geneva Sands and Jim Acosta
Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, will step in as acting secretary of Homeland Security after the departure of Kirstjen Nielsen.
Here's what we know about him:
- His background: McAleenan is a career official who previously served as the deputy commissioner during President Barack Obama's administration.
- Where he stands on immigration: He was described by a senior DHS official as "not an ideologue or fire breather" on immigration. He has shared some of Nielsen's frustrations with Trump over his demands for DHS, said two US officials familiar with his thinking. Last month, he said the "breaking point has arrived" for the immigration system, and announced he was moving 750 officers to help Border Patrol care for migrants.
- His new job: He is expected to serve as the acting secretary "in the short term," according to a White House official.
- Line of succession: Putting McAleenan in charge skips over acting Deputy Secretary Claire Grady, which raises questions about her future. A senior administration official told CNN that legally Grady is next in line and will have to leave for McAleenan to assume the role of acting secretary.
Nielsen thanks Trump for opportunity to serve and says she shares his "goal of securing the border"
Kirstjen Nielsen, outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security, spoke briefly to reporters outside her home on Monday.
She thanked the President for the “tremendous opportunity” to serve the country, and said she shares “the President’s goal of securing the border.”
She also thanked her DHS colleagues and said she has spent the last day working with officials on a smooth transition.
“I’m on my way to keep doing what I can,” she said when she walked away from the cameras and headed toward the car. She did not answer questions.
Head of Homeland Security left the White House over the weekend
Kirstjen Nielsen, the secretary of Homeland Security who has become a face of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration push, is leaving the administration.
Nielsen did not resign willingly, a person close to her told CNN, but was under pressure to do so.
Trump had grown increasingly frustrated with the situation at the border, which has seen an influx in migrants.
He has vented privately that Nielsen hasn't adequately secured the border or enacted stricter immigration rules, even as she became the face of policies that administration critics called heartless and illegal.
Meanwhile, Nielsen "believed the situation was becoming untenable with the President becoming increasingly unhinged about the border crisis and making unreasonable and even impossible requests," a senior administration official tells CNN.
Who will replace her: Kevin McAleenan, the current US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary after Nielsen's departure.