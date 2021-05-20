Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission — and what comes next 

The House voted yesterday on legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.
Supporters of the plan will now need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, said he is opposed to the commission.
McConnell wouldn't tell reporters Wednesday if he'd actively whip his fellow Republicans against it. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strongly suggested yesterday that she would approve a select committee in the House to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection if a vote to form the commission fails in the Senate.
Here are key things to know about the commission:
- House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced last week that they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.
- The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
- Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
- The panel would have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
- The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.
