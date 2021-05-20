Follow CNN Politics
Capitol riot commission faces GOP resistance in the Senate

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:45 a.m. ET, May 20, 2021
14 min ago

Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission — and what comes next 

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

The House voted yesterday on legislation to create an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The final vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation.

Supporters of the plan will now need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join all 50 Democrats in the chamber in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, said he is opposed to the commission.

McConnell wouldn't tell reporters Wednesday if he'd actively whip his fellow Republicans against it. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strongly suggested yesterday that she would approve a select committee in the House to investigate what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection if a vote to form the commission fails in the Senate.

Here are key things to know about the commission:

  • House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced last week that they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.
  • The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
  • Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
  • The panel would have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
  • The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

26 min ago

GOP senator on commission: "If it's not dead, it's been slow-walked and is short of breath"

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Sen. Dick Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, says he has issues with the potential Jan. 6 commission, and it’s his view that the bill isn’t going to pass.

He said Republicans have issues with its "political overtones" and “if it’s not dead, it’s been slow-walked and is short of breath.”

Some more context: The House voted yesterday to approve legislation to establish an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

The bill is now set to move to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will bring it up for a vote.

37 min ago

The Jan. 6 commission will likely face an uphill battle in the Senate. Here's where things stand.

From CNN's Lauren Fox

After the House passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6, Senate Republicans look poised to torpedo the commission with few Republicans signaling they'd vote with Democrats to support it.

Democrats would need at least 10 Republican lawmakers to buck their leadership, join Democrats and spend the next several months diving further into the events that shook the Capitol four months ago.

The bottom line: In the last three days, the shift among Senate Republicans here has been rapid with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell laying the groundwork to educate his members on what he views as potential shortcomings and pitfalls of another investigative body. The evolution here has been swift and to underscore that, look no further than two GOP senators from South Dakota. On Monday, Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune seemed open to a potential commission. In the days that have followed, they've made it clear they are far more likely now to vote no.

The timeline: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved Wednesday night to bring up the House's passed commission bill to the Senate floor as soon as next week. There's a reason they are moving quickly. The momentum, aides believe, is there to keep the pressure on. That's hardly a guarantee it will pass, but keeping the pressure on and options open is important for Democrats right now.

Behind the scenes: McConnell has been working his members in the classic way: not telling them what to do, but instead laying out what a commission would actually mean for them day to day. A key point McConnell and Republicans like Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri have been making to rank and file is that there are already bodies doing expansive investigative work. You have the Department of Justice, oversight hearings in the House, a bipartisan, multi-committee effort coming from Senate Rules and Homeland that will produce a report in a matter of weeks and no shortage of hearings over the last several months.

A commission, McConnell has argued, would be duplicative. And for a lot of members, that has been convincing. Blunt has also been telling members that if the goal of a commission is to understand security failures and better equip the Capitol, waiting another seven months to get those answers isn't useful.

Republicans are also keenly aware of what another seven months of investigation into Jan. 6 would mean: more talk of former President Trump, more talk of the big lie, more questions each and every day about a dark day that was the culmination of months of falsehoods and fanning of the flames by many members in the GOP. If the goal is to take back the House and Senate in 2022, that's not helpful.

