Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission the House will vote on today

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal last week to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan, 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced on Friday they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that the House would vote on the legislation creating the commission this week, as well as a $2 billion supplemental funding bill to bolster security at the Capitol. The vote is expected to happen today.

Here's what we know about the commission:

The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.

Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.

The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.

The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

The deal represents a significant bipartisan breakthrough on a proposal that had been stalled for months since Pelosi first proposed a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol in the days after the deadly attack, in which hundreds of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol walls and forced lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate the House and Senate chambers.

The Justice Department has charged more than 400 people in the Capitol riot so far.

