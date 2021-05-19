Follow CNN Politics
By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:15 a.m. ET, May 19, 2021
1 min ago

McConnell told Republicans today he's opposed to the Jan. 6 commission as it’s currently drafted

From CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Annie Grayer

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans today he is opposed to the Jan. 6 commission as it’s currently drafted, according to a GOP source familiar with the remarks. 

McConnell is headed to the Senate floor now to comment on the commission. 

Some more background: The House is set to vote today on legislation to establish an independent commission that would investigate the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came out in strong opposition to the bipartisan deal reached last week.

The bill lawmakers will vote on would create a 10-person commission, with each party getting an equal number of appointments and subpoena power, a key provision that McCarthy had said he wanted early on in negotiations.

The legislation tasks the panel with examining "the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy."

38 min ago

Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have expressed support for Jan. 6 commission

From CNN's Annie Grayer

Even though House Republican leadership is encouraging members to vote against the bill to create a commission on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, some GOP lawmakers have come out strongly in support of the legislation or at least hinted they are leaning toward getting on board.

Over the weekend, Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Fred Upton of Michigan joined Rep. John Katko of New York, who helped strike the deal on the commission, in coming out in strong support of the bipartisan deal.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, another of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, outlined why he is supporting the bill.

"I think it's necessary just given what actually happened on that day and all the buildup. I think it's important that you know when the country and the Capitol is attacked that way that we take a full accounting and figure out how to prevent it going forward," Gonzalez said.

Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who's a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, in explaining why he will support the legislation, told CNN, "We should know why security was ill prepared and broken that day."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an ally of Cheney who also voted to impeach Trump and has been increasingly critical of McCarthy, also came out in support of the January 6 commission ahead of the vote.

"We cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right. This week, I will proudly vote in support of the bipartisan January 6th commission and hope it is successful in shedding light on the truth," the Illinois Republican said in a statement.

But the Republican split in the House over the Jan. 6 commission legislation has led to further confusion in the Senate.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune predicted Monday that the Senate would pass a bill to establish a commission probing the Jan. 6 attack "in some form," but changed his tune on Tuesday when it became clear that House Republicans were not in sync on the legislation.

"It's a little more uncertain, I would say now," the South Dakota Republican said when asked about opposition from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as well as other members of the Senate GOP leadership team.

"When the leader over there comes out in opposition to it — my understanding was they had it kind of worked out, Republicans and Democrats were going to join together on this based on the changes that had been made," Thune said. "But if that's not the case, that certainly could affect the way people over here view it."

45 min ago

The Justice Department has charged at least 400 people in the Capitol riot so far

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen and Caroline Kelly

The bill House lawmakers will vote on today would create a 10-person commission, with each party getting an equal number of appointments and subpoena power.

The legislation tasks the panel with examining "the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy."

Meanwhile, the federal investigation on the attack continues. The Justice Department has charged at least 400 people in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, according to CNN's latest review of court documents in April.

The 400 known defendants come from 43 states and Washington, DC, according to CNN's analysis.

The massive federal inquiry has added several defendants nearly each day since the attack, and federal prosecutors said in a recent court filing that they expect to charge at least 500 people.

There are hundreds of still-unidentified photographs of rioters on the FBI's "most wanted" website, indicating that plenty of people who stormed the Capitol haven't been charged yet — and that the unprecedented investigation continues.

The deadly attack injured more than 100 police officers, halted Congress' counting of the Electoral College votes for more than five hours and forced lawmakers into lockdown when pro-Trump rioters overran the US Capitol Police.

Read more about the investigation here.

1 hr 1 min ago

Schumer promises Senate will vote on Jan. 6 commission

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives at the US Capitol on May 13.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to not support the Jan. 6 commission bill but promised it will get a vote in the Senate. The House is set to vote on the legislation today.

“This shows how difficult it is to negotiate with Republicans. If the Republican leaders are just going to throw their lead negotiators under the bus. Why do they even participate in negotiations at all?” Schumer asked yesterday. “We'll see what the House vote is like but I want to be clear, I will put the January 6th commission legislation on the floor of the Senate for a vote. Period."

Schumer also warned Republicans they will be put on the record.

“Republicans can let their constituents know or they are deciding. Do they want to cover up for the insurrectionists and for Donald Trump?” said Schumer. “A lot of what McCarthy asked about with some of his members is a bogus way to avoid focusing on what really happened on January 6th.”

 

1 hr 46 min ago

House GOP leaders expect vast majority of conference to oppose Jan. 6 bill but bracing for up to 40 defections

From CNN's Manu Raju

Republican sources say this morning they are not sure how many GOP defections there’ll be in today's vote for the bipartisan Jan. 6th commission, in part because there’s not a formal whip operation even though they are urging members to vote against it. 

With the GOP leadership, former president Trump and the Wall Street Journal editorial board against the commission, they expect a vast majority of the conference to oppose it.

But the GOP sources familiar with the matter still expect up to 40 defections — in part because of the 29 GOP members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, many of whom will vote for it.

1 hr 24 min ago

Key things to know about the Jan. 6 commission the House will vote on today

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

Erin Scott/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal last week to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan, 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel.

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, announced on Friday they had reached an agreement for the panel that would be modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that the House would vote on the legislation creating the commission this week, as well as a $2 billion supplemental funding bill to bolster security at the Capitol. The vote is expected to happen today.

Here's what we know about the commission:

  • The commission proposed by Thompson and Katko would include a 10-member panel.
  • Half of the commission would be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, including the chair, and half by Republicans, including the vice chair.
  • The panel will have the power to issue subpoenas if they are signed off by both the chair and vice chair, according to a summary released by the committee.
  • The commission would be tasked with issuing a final report by the end of this year, making it a quick timeline for the panel to put out a final product.

The deal represents a significant bipartisan breakthrough on a proposal that had been stalled for months since Pelosi first proposed a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol in the days after the deadly attack, in which hundreds of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol walls and forced lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate the House and Senate chambers.

The Justice Department has charged more than 400 people in the Capitol riot so far.

Read more about the commission here.

1 hr 19 min ago

20 or more House Republicans expected to vote for the commission, sources say

From CNN's Jamie Gangel

House Republican sources, including two on the Problem Solvers caucus, believe the GOP vote for the commission will end up being around 20 plus. This is an educated guess based on their conversations with colleagues.

They were hoping for 30 plus because of the 29 GOP members of the problem solvers, but they say House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Whip Steve Scalise are pressuring members behind the scenes and believe they will lose some of those members.

The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump are still expected to all vote for the commission, and CNN is told there may be a couple of surprises such as Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas who may also vote for the commission.

On the Senate side, Republican Senate sources tell CNN that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is unlikely to back the commission and is throwing out arguments to give his members cover not to vote for the commission, such as questions about staffing and whether it will interfere with Justice.

CNN is told that Sens. Roy Blunt and Rob Portman — notably both are retiring — are raising serious concerns about the commission. 

However, it's worth noting that while clearly skeptical McConnell has not yet totally ruled out the commission.

1 hr 31 min ago

McCarthy said he won't support the Jan. 6 commission, siding with Republicans downplaying the insurrection

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he opposed an inquiry to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, siding with Republicans who have tried in recent days to downplay and move on from efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

McCarthy's opposition to the bipartisan agreement for an independent commission came ahead of a House vote to create the panel modeled after the 9/11 Commission, which would be tasked with investigating the circumstances behind supporters of then-President Trump breaching the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President Biden.

In a statement explaining his opposition, McCarthy accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of failing to negotiate in good faith, while saying that the scope of the proposed legislation needed to also look at other episodes of political violence beyond Jan. 6.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said.

The bipartisan agreement to establish the Jan. 6 commission was reached last week by House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson and the panel's top Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, who was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the attack on the Capitol.

But McCarthy and other top Republicans did not endorse the agreement Katko had reached, which would give McCarthy much of what he'd sought Pelosi, including an even number of Democrats and Republicans and sign-off from both sides for subpoenas.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was noncommittal on the commission Tuesday, saying Senate Republicans were "undecided" about the best way forward.

McCarthy's opposition to the agreement raises questions about the GOP leader's role in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, as he had a heated phone conversation with Trump as the insurrection was unfolding.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the ousted GOP conference chair, said on Sunday that McCarthy should provide information to the commission if it is created. Katko on Monday said it would be up to the commission to decide whether to subpoena McCarthy, noting that both sides would have to sign off.