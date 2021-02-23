Former US Capitol police chief Steven Sund pushed back on the suggestion that USCP was not prepared for the events of January 6.

"A clear lack of accurate and complete intelligence across several federal agencies contributed to this event and not poor planning by the United States Capitol Police," Sund said today during a Senate hearing on the Capitol attacks.

He continued: "Based on the intelligence that we received, we planned for increased level of violence at the Capitol and that some participants may be armed, but none of the intelligence that we received predicted what actually occurred."

"We properly planned for a mass demonstration with possible violence, what we got was a military-style coordinated assault on my officers and a violent takeover of the Capitol building," Sund said.

Sund noted that because of a lack of intelligence, the police were "outnumbered" by the mob. He thanked and praised the work of his colleagues on that day.