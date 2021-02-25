House Appropriations

Yogananda Pittman, the acting US Capitol Police chief, is testifying now in the House.

She was appointed last month after the former head resigned in the fallout from the agency's inadequate response to pro-Trump rioters who staged an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Pittman, who previously served as an assistant chief, became the first woman and first Black person to head the Capitol Police, according to Morgan State University, the historically black school that Pittman graduated from in 1999. CNN reached out to Capitol police and has not been able to independently confirm this.

Pittman replaced former chief Steven Sund, who resigned after he was criticized for being ill-prepared to respond to the deadly mob on Capitol Hill. Sund testified in the Senate on Tuesday about the security failures of Jan. 6, and said that he had never seen a critical FBI memo that warned of a "war" on the Capitol.

"Chief Pittman is a very progressive Chief," Sund told CNN about Pittman's appointment. "She's very concerned as well about the welfare of the officers."

Pittman comes with a track record of making history as a Black woman in law enforcement. She joined the department in April 2001 and became one of the first Black female supervisors to achieve the rank of Captain, according to the Capitol Police website. As captain, she managed more than 400 officers and civilians and led the security footprint for the 2013 presidential inauguration.

Pittman's other assignments have included providing security and protective details for US Senators and visiting dignitaries and serving as an Inspector in the Office of Accountability and Improvement.

Pittman has a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Morgan State and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, according to a statement from Morgan State.

Pittman's appointment put her among the few Black women police chiefs in the nation.