White House says lawmakers who voted against bill failed to uphold oath to defend Constitution

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Republican senators who voted against a bill to create an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot failed to uphold their oath to support and defend the Constitution.

“Members of the Senate aren’t sent to Washington to rubber stamp any party’s views. They swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution and today unfortunately they failed to do that,” Jean-Pierre said during a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Friday.

She said President Biden has been clear that the “shameful events” of Jan. 6 need to be independently and fully investigated and he remains committed to that. She added that the White House will continue to work with Congress to find a path forward to ensure that happens.

Jean-Pierre would not say if Biden is considering forming a presidential commission, but said he believes an investigation should be done in a bipartisan manner.

The vote to form an independent commission was 54 to 35, but failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance, as only six Republicans joined Democrats in support of the bill.

On Thursday, before the vote took place, Biden told reporters, “I can’t imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol.”