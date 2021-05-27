GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: "We'll be here a long time"

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to reporters at the Capitol on May 27, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, is headed to the Senate floor to discuss the reason that he is holding up the Endless Frontiers Act, a bipartisan legislation that would counter China's growing influence by investing over $200 billion in American technology, science and research.

The Senate is currently holding a quorum call designed to force absent senators to the floor to explain their reasons for holding up the bill. Johnson told reporters that “we'll be here a long time.”

Johnson hinted to reporters that he is interested in getting something related to border security into the China competition bill, and he said he was prepared to delay the process as long as possible to make his point. He had poster boards in his hand as he made his way to the Senate floor.

CNN reported earlier this evening, that the Jan. 6 commission vote will either be pushed into later in the night or delayed until tomorrow, but it's not known yet. Democratic leaders want the vote to happen tonight.

“We're going to try and take as much time as we possibly can so we can fully consider this bill,” Johnson said. “One of the things I'd like to talk about is a border crisis and my, my amendment was rejected. But there are plenty of other things I did not get to vote on and did not include the manager's amendment.”

Johnson made it clear that he was willing to extend this process, despite pleas from his colleagues to wrap things up.

“And by the way, we won't have anywhere near enough time to consider this, but we're going to make sure we can use whatever time we can,” Johnson said.