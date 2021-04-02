Slain officer was an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran

The officer who died in today's attack near the Capitol building was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran, the chief said in a statement.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers," acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in the statement.