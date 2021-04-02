Follow CNN Politics
By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 5:31 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021
7 min ago

Slain officer was an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran

US Capitol Police

The officer who died in today's attack near the Capitol building was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran, the chief said in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers," acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in the statement.

1 hr 7 min ago

Authorities identify suspect involved in attack near Capitol

From CNN's Brynn Gingras, Evan Perez and Whitney Wild

The suspect in today's attack has been identified as Noah Green, according to federal and local law enforcement sources. 

One federal source said he is 25.

The suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building earlier today. He was fatally shot by police after he exited the vehicle holding a knife, police said.

56 min ago

US Capitol Police say investigation into today's attack is ongoing

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police said the investigation into today's attack on police officers near the US Capitol is ongoing.

Police released a statement on Twitter with further details of the timeline of today's attack on the Capitol. 

"We are devastated to share the sad news that one of our officers involved in this afternoon’s incident passed away. USCP is working to notify the officer’s next of kin before it releases additional information," police said in the statement.

The statement continued:

"Just after 1pm, a man in a blue sedan rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade at the U.S. Capitol, striking 2 USCP officers. The Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus. The man exited the vehicle with a knife and ran toward our officers. At least one officer, drew their weapon and shot the suspect. One USCP officer was transported by a USCP cruiser to the hospital. The second USCP officer was transported by DC Fire and EMS. The suspect was also transported by DC Fire and EMS to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 1:30pm." 

1 hr 22 min ago

Homeland Security secretary says there is "still much to be determined about this attack"

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted Friday that “there is still much to be determined about" the attack near the US Capitol today.

He offered the agency’s support to the Capitol Police and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Read the tweet:

2 hr 5 min ago

The lockdown at the US Capitol has been lifted

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 2 in Washington, DC.
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 2 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The lockdown at the US Capitol following an attack on police officers nearby has been lifted.

Loudspeakers at the US Capitol alerted staff moments ago that the "lockdown due to the external threat has concluded — continue to follow police direction." 

2 hr 8 min ago

White House says President is "aware" of Capitol incident

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden attends a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 1.
President Joe Biden attends a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 1. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is "aware" of the Capitol incident.

Biden is not in the White House. He arrived at Camp David at 12:53 p.m. ET where he is spending the Easter weekend.

Psaki made the comments to a pool reporter.

2 hr 10 min ago

Staff on Capitol Hill still can't leave the building

From CNN's Kristin Wilson 

Troops stand guard at a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 2.
Troops stand guard at a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 2. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Moments after the US Capitol Police concluded its press conference, a notice was sent to staff on Capitol Hill reading in part:

"The external security threat located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings has been neutralized, but the USCP is continuing to investigate out of an abundance of caution and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time." 

50 min ago

Pelosi orders US Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of slain officer

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 19 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 19 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the death of a US Capitol Police officer in today's attack near the building, Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a tweet. 

1 hr 19 min ago

Acting Metropolitan Police chief says attack doesn't "appear to be terrorism related"

CNN

Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said the attack near the US Capitol today "does not appear to be terrorism related."

"It does not appear to be terrorism related. But obviously we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines," he said at a news conference Friday.

Watch here:

 