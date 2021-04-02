Follow CNN Politics
Officer killed in attack near US Capitol

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2248 GMT (0648 HKT) April 2, 2021
56 min ago

Suspect in Capitol car attack posted about fears of FBI and CIA week before ramming officer

From CNN’s Casey Tolan, Paul Murphy, Brynn Gingras and Josh Campbell

Federal and local law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. Green is seen here in a photo taken from his Facebook page.
Federal and local law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. Green is seen here in a photo taken from his Facebook page. From Noah Green/Facebook

Noah Green, the suspect who law enforcement sources say rammed his car into two US Capitol Police officers on Friday, posted on social media in the weeks before the attack that he had lost his job and suffered medical ailments, and said he believed the federal government was targeting him with "mind control." 

Less than two hours before he was shot and killed, Green posted a number of Instagram stories on an account that appears to belong him, including links to ​other Instagram videos of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan speaking.

“The U.S. Government is the #1 enemy of Black people!" a caption on one video read. In another post on the Instagram account, Green wrote last week that he believed Farrakhan had saved him "after the terrible afflictions I have suffered presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America." 

Responding to a comment on that post, Green wrote, “I have suffered multiple home break ins, food poisonings, assaults, unauthorized operations in the hospital, mind control.” 

Green, 25, graduated from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in finance, according to a program from the university commencement. A law enforcement source said he had a Virginia driver’s license. 

An online athletics bio from the university said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and that the “person in history he’d most like to meet is Malcolm X.” In a March 17 post on a Facebook account that appears to belong to him, Green wrote that he believed Farrakhan is “Jesus, the Messiah,” and that Farrakhan was “instrumental on my awakening and life’s work.” Green signed the post “Brother Noah X.”

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” Green wrote in the post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life.” 

He said that he was unemployed “after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.” 

“My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst,” the post continued. “I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I’ve picked up on along the way, I would’ve been unable to continue.”

The same day, Green uploaded an image of a certificate that appeared to recognize a gift he had made to the Nation of Islam of $1,085. He also posted links to videos of several speeches by Farrakhan. One of the videos, of a 1996 speech by Farrakhan, was titled “The Divine Destruction of America.”

In his Facebook post, Green wrote that he had been “unknowingly” taking a drug and suffering from side effects.

“The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote, appearing to reference Farrakhan. “Be willing to deny yourself and follow him, pick up your cross.”

The Instagram and Facebook accounts were both taken offline Friday afternoon. 

"After this horrific event, our thoughts are with the Capitol Police and their loved ones," a Facebook company spokesperson told CNN. "We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect. We are in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.” 

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation confirm to CNN the Facebook page is the suspect's. Additionally, an Instagram account with the same photos and information as the Facebook account was discovered by CNN. 

CNN has attempted to reach Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam for comment on this story but has not received a response. Calls to the Nation of Islam were directed to the organization’s newspaper, and an individual that picked up the phone at the newspaper said there was no one there that could comment on the story.

 

1 hr 6 min ago

Flag at White House lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen officer

From CNN's DJ Judd and Arlette Saenz

POOL
POOL

The White House flag has been lowered to half-staff following the death of William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran killed this afternoon after a man rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," the department's acting chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement.

During a press briefing, Pittman said the suspect in the attack, who brandished a knife after ramming his vehicle into a police barricade on Constitution Avenue and was subsequently shot by officers, had also died.

Federal and local law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. One federal source told CNN he was 25 years old. 

1 hr 17 min ago

Biden sends his "heartfelt condolences" to family of officer killed in Capitol incident

From CNN's DJ Judd

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden reacted to an incident at the US Capitol today that left one Capitol Police officer dead, saying he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life.” Biden said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”

“I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

Biden also said he has ordered that the White House flags to be lowered to half-mast.

Biden is at Camp David, Maryland, where he is spending the Easter holiday.

2 hr 11 min ago

Schumer praises service of Capitol Police officers: "We're in their debt"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was "heartbroken" for the US Capitol Police officer who was killed in today's attack "defending our Capitol."

"I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. I’m praying for the officer injured and his family," Schumer tweeted. "We're in their debt."

The Democrat from New York thanked US Capitol Police, the National Guard and first responders "for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also tweeted about the incident, saying he is "Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol" and "Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff today in honor of the officer who was killed.

See Schumer's tweet:

2 hr 11 min ago

Pelosi honors "heroic death" of US Capitol officer: "He is a martyr for our democracy"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on today's attack near the Capitol and the US Capitol Police officer who was killed.

"Today, America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes: Officer William Evans. He is a martyr for our democracy," Pelosi said in the statement.

Pelosi expressed her gratitude, and said the officers showed the same "extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service" as they did during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

"Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our Country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on January 6. On behalf of the entire House, we are profoundly grateful," Pelosi said.

She said Congress "stands ready to assist law enforcement with a swift and comprehensive investigation into this heinous attack."

Pelosi also expressed her condolences for the officer's family.

“May we always remember the heroism of those who have given their lives to defend our Democracy," she said.

Pelosi ordered that the flags at the US Capitol be flown at half-staff in honor of the officer who was killed.

1 hr 24 min ago

Slain officer was an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran

US Capitol Police
US Capitol Police

The officer who died in today's attack near the Capitol building was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran, the chief said in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers," acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in the statement.

1 hr 5 min ago

Authorities identify suspect involved in attack near Capitol

From CNN's Brynn Gingras, Evan Perez and Whitney Wild

Federal and local law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. Green is seen here in a photo taken from his Facebook page.
Federal and local law enforcement sources told CNN that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. Green is seen here in a photo taken from his Facebook page. From Noah Green/Facebook

The suspect in today's attack has been identified as Noah Green, according to federal and local law enforcement sources. 

One federal source said he is 25.

The suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building earlier today. He was fatally shot by police after he exited the vehicle holding a knife, police said.

2 hr 13 min ago

US Capitol Police say investigation into today's attack is ongoing

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police said the investigation into today's attack on police officers near the US Capitol is ongoing.

Police released a statement on Twitter with further details of the timeline of today's attack on the Capitol. 

"We are devastated to share the sad news that one of our officers involved in this afternoon’s incident passed away. USCP is working to notify the officer’s next of kin before it releases additional information," police said in the statement.

The statement continued:

"Just after 1pm, a man in a blue sedan rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade at the U.S. Capitol, striking 2 USCP officers. The Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus. The man exited the vehicle with a knife and ran toward our officers. At least one officer, drew their weapon and shot the suspect. One USCP officer was transported by a USCP cruiser to the hospital. The second USCP officer was transported by DC Fire and EMS. The suspect was also transported by DC Fire and EMS to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 1:30pm." 

2 hr 38 min ago

Homeland Security secretary says there is "still much to be determined about this attack"

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted Friday that “there is still much to be determined about" the attack near the US Capitol today.

He offered the agency’s support to the Capitol Police and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Read the tweet: