Bernie Sanders has put forth a series of plans -- on health care, student debt cancellation and the Green New Deal -- that, taken separately, would each represent a generational change to American domestic policy.

So what is his top priority?

Asked on Wednesday night which policy he would push first if elected, Sanders did not put one before any of the others.

“I have the radical idea that a sane Congress can walk and chew bubble game at the same time,” Sanders said.

The way to make it all happen, he argued, is to elect lawmakers that support his platform.

“To my mind, it’s not prioritizing this over that. It is finally having a government which represents working families and the middle class, rather than wealthy campaign contributors,” Sanders said. “When you do that, things fall into place.”