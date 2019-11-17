CNN's latest Iowa poll: Live analysis on Buttigieg surging to first place

One of the big hallmarks of Warren's campaign so far has been her enthusiastic supporters. You see it in the crowds that come to greet her at campaign events.

In our last Iowa poll, Warren led the horserace with 30% among those who said that they very or extremely enthusiastic about their first choice for the caucuses. That was 10 points ahead of her closest competitor, Biden at 10%.

Today, Warren's at only 18% among this same group. Given the sample size of this crosstab, this is within the margin of error of Biden (14%) and Sanders (18%). Warren's drop is the most precipitous of any of the candidates.

The candidate who has taken her place at the top is Buttigieg, who has rocketed up to 28% from 13% among extremely or very enthusiastic supporters.

This indicates that Buttigieg's voters aren't just with him because they don't like the other candidates. They are with him because they like him.

Interestingly, Warren doesn't seem to have lost any ground among those who aren't all that enthusiastic about their candidates. She's at 13% among those who are mildly or not that enthusiastic about their first choice. Back in September, she was at 14%.

Biden, on the other hand, has seen his support among the less enthusiastic voters go from 39% in September to 21% now. This suggests Biden lost a lot of voters who were not enthusiastic about him in the first place.