Here's who is attending and speaking in today's service 

Gen. Colin Powell, the late former secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, will be honored this morning at a private funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.
Powell died on Oct. 18 from complications from Covid-19. He was 84.
Though he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Powell, who had multiple myeloma and Parkinson's, was immunocompromised, putting him at greater risk to the virus.
Family, friends and numerous military and congressional leaders are expected to attend Powell's funeral scheduled for noon ET.
President Biden, who recently returned from an international trip, and first lady Jill Biden plan to attend the funeral service, according to the White House.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, will also be attendance, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The ceremony, which will be closed to the public, will include tributes from Richard Armitage, who served for a time as Powell's deputy secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, who served as secretary of state in the Bill Clinton administration, and Powell's son, Michael.
Coronavirus safety measures will be followed to protect the health of the attendees, according to the cathedral, which has hosted the funerals of top Washington officials and public servants.