Multiple officers injured in the mob violence

Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, multiple sources tell CNN.
Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier today, where members of Congress were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN
From CNN's Pamela Brown and Noah Gray
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who is currently on a weeklong diplomatic trip in the Middle East, condemned the situation unfolding at the Capitol, saying in a tweet, "violence in any form is unacceptable."
"NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation. Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means," he said.
From CNN's Kate Bennet
While retweeting her father, President Trump’s tweet, Ivanka Trump addressed the rioters as "American Patriots."
She added, "the violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful."
Minutes later, after push back on Twitter for calling the rioters "patriots," she deleted the tweet.
CNN's Gloria Borger reports. Watch:
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Ryan Nobles
White House Press Secretary tweeted that President Trump has directed the National Guard and other "federal protective services" to assist with responding to the rioters at the US Capitol.
"We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful," she tweeted.
Virginia is sending 200 state troopers and mobilizing a unit of the Guard to quell the situation at the US Capitol, according to Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam.
From CNN’s Allie Malloy with Nicky Robertson
After rioters stormed the US Capitol building, Vice President Mike Pence is now calling for an end to violence and for people to respect law enforcement and leave the building.
“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted.
He continued: “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Read his tweets:
From CNN's Zachary Cohen
President Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, called for police to immediately arrest anyone participating in violence at the US Capitol Building, calling such acts “unAmerican.”
“Anyone participating in violence must be arrested. Immediately. This is unacceptable. And unAmerican,” he tweeted Wednesday.
Grenell is among a handful of current and former Trump officials who have condemned the violence unfolding at the US Capitol.
While the President has tweeted about the situation, his calls for protesters to “remain peaceful” have been criticized by lawmakers in his own party as insufficient.
Video taken at the US Capitol showed some rioters breaking the glass of a window and then climbing through the shattered pane.
Here's how CNN's Dana Bash described the footage:
"We're actually looking at video right now of these anarchists ... these people who were involved in this insurrection. They broke the glass in the United States Capitol and now they are climbing through the window."
Watch the moment:
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Jim Acosta
Aides are urging President Trump to put out a stronger statement in response to the chaos unfolding on Capitol Hill after his supporters breached security barriers. He has so far declined, beyond his latest tweet, as he is watching coverage from the West Wing.
Earlier this afternoon, White House officials had told CNN that a statement on the ongoing riots in the US Capitol was coming soon.
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he spoke with President Trump about the rioters who have breached the US Capitol.
"I called him. I think we need to make a statement. Make sure that we can calm individuals down. Now, I don't know who these people are. Remember, when you have a big crowd, people who can get in to a crowd, I don't know who they are, I don't have any reports," he said.
However, many people in the crowd were seen wearing red MAGA hats, and carrying Trump campaign paraphernalia.
McCarthy made the comments in an interview on FOX News, adding, "Whatever is happening is unacceptable. They came here to protest peacefully. They could be hurt. What is happening right now is unacceptable."
Asked what the President said when he called him, McCarthy said, "He put out a tweet as well. For people to stay safe and people to not do this. I explained what was going on."
McCarthy said Trump is "getting reports of what is happening. He did not accept people doing this type of the behavior. I know he's getting reports as well. I wanted to give him a first hand report."