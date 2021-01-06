Multiple officers injured in the mob violence

White House Press Secretary tweeted that President Trump has directed the National Guard and other "federal protective services" to assist with responding to the rioters at the US Capitol.

"We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful," she tweeted.

Virginia is sending 200 state troopers and mobilizing a unit of the Guard to quell the situation at the US Capitol, according to Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam.