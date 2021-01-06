US Capitol on lockdown after escalating situation among demonstrators

CNN

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said those lawmakers who are objecting to Electoral College votes are "in the minority" and "will lose."

"The American people elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the next President and Vice President of the United States. And yet, a number of our colleagues have organized an effort to undermine and object to that free and fair election. They are in the minority. They will lose. They know that," he said.

He added, "They are going to object to the counting of the vote any way. And in the process they will embarrass themselves, they will embarrass their party, and worst of all they will embarrass their country."

Schumer said that Congress does not determine the outcome of elections — "the people do."

"They have no evidence of widespread voter fraud upon which to base their objections," Schumer said.

